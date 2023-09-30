What Is The Marvels Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?

When "Captain Marvel" first debuted in 2019, audiences were excited to see Brie Larson step into the role of the iconic Carol Danvers, a character who has dominated Marvel's comic pages since the late '60s. The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, proved to be a major success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing over $1.1 billionat the box office. Since then, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has made considerable strides to expand the mythos of the franchise's "Marvels."

Back in 2021, "WandaVision" peeled back the layers on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), a character who first came across Danvers in her debut titular flick. All grown-up in "WandaVision," Rambeau found herself boasting other-worldly powers as the series wrapped up. And while a Rambeau and Danvers team-up would have been perfect (and quite complicated), the creatives at Marvel knew that there was a missing piece of the puzzle. 2022 saw the release of "Ms. Marvel," a Disney+ miniseries that introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistan-American teenager who idolizes Danvers.

Together, Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan form The Marvels, an intergalactic team of heroines who leverage their unique abilities to work together and save the day. Unsurprisingly, "The Marvels" boasts a PG-13 rating. The Nia DaCosta-directed film's rating shouldn't be a cause for concern considering all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's theatrical projects, including 2019's "Captain Marvel," have received that rating. Despite the standard rating, it's up to parents to decide if "The Marvels" is appropriate for their children considering the MPAA says the film is suitable for those who are 13 or older.