What Is The Marvels Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?
When "Captain Marvel" first debuted in 2019, audiences were excited to see Brie Larson step into the role of the iconic Carol Danvers, a character who has dominated Marvel's comic pages since the late '60s. The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, proved to be a major success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing over $1.1 billionat the box office. Since then, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has made considerable strides to expand the mythos of the franchise's "Marvels."
Back in 2021, "WandaVision" peeled back the layers on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), a character who first came across Danvers in her debut titular flick. All grown-up in "WandaVision," Rambeau found herself boasting other-worldly powers as the series wrapped up. And while a Rambeau and Danvers team-up would have been perfect (and quite complicated), the creatives at Marvel knew that there was a missing piece of the puzzle. 2022 saw the release of "Ms. Marvel," a Disney+ miniseries that introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistan-American teenager who idolizes Danvers.
Together, Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan form The Marvels, an intergalactic team of heroines who leverage their unique abilities to work together and save the day. Unsurprisingly, "The Marvels" boasts a PG-13 rating. The Nia DaCosta-directed film's rating shouldn't be a cause for concern considering all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's theatrical projects, including 2019's "Captain Marvel," have received that rating. Despite the standard rating, it's up to parents to decide if "The Marvels" is appropriate for their children considering the MPAA says the film is suitable for those who are 13 or older.
The Marvels features action sequences and brief language
"The Marvels" has received a PG-13 rating for featuring "action/violence and brief language." Considering "Captain Marvel" received a similar rating, and emerged as a fan-favorite for children, it's fair to say that "The Marvels" will be more of the same content-wise. Common Sense Media, an outlet that specializes in outlining media information for children, says that "Captain Marvel" is best suited for those aged over 10.
While "The Marvels" will more than likely feature bits and pieces of chaotic, sci-fi action, the film's rating doesn't suggest that the project will be filled with gore and excessive violence. Similarly, "brief language" all but confirms that the Brie Larson-led project won't be riddled with F-bombs, though the similarly-rated "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" did feature the franchise's first F-word utterance.
Seeing as it's a personal choice for parents and guardians to decide if "The Marvels" is right for their kids, a decision to head to the cinemas should be based on the maturity of the child. Ultimately, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been designed to appeal to children, and it makes sense that the film's creatives want to appeal to today's youth. While speaking with CTV prior to the film's release, Larson opened up about how important the cinematic debut of "Captain Marvel" would be for young, particularly female-identifying children. "I'm really excited that there is a symbol of women," Larson said. "I think that that's really important."
With "The Marvels" focused on empowering women of all ages and backgrounds, it's difficult to deny the impact it could potentially have on kids.