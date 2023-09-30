What Was Jim Carrey's First Movie & Where Can You Watch It Online?

It would be an understatement to say that Jim Carrey has had an impressive run. The actor is nothing short of a comedy legend, having appeared in numerous major roles across film and TV. With how high-profile of an actor he has become, it's hard to imagine a time when Carrey was a relative unknown in the industry. Head back to the performer's filmography from the early 1980s, however, and fans will be greeted with an era in which he was just getting started with his very first film roles.

The general opinion on what actually constitutes Carrey's film debut varies. Some consider it to technically be the 1981 Canadian made-for-TV flick "Rubberface," also known as "Introducing...Janet." However, the more popular pick among fans is the 1984 comedy movie "Finders Keepers," which was the first major theatrical feature film that the actor appeared in. The movie sees Carrey play Corporal Lane Biddlecoff, the late husband of Jayne Eastwood's Anna-Marie Biddlecoff. While "Finders Keepers" isn't the best Jim Carrey movie and his role is relatively minor, some of his unique comedic persona can still be glimpsed in this early appearance.

Fans of Carrey who want to give "Finders Keepers" a watch (or rewatch) are in luck — the film is accessible online, though they'll likely have to toss out a few bucks to see it.