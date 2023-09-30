What Was Jim Carrey's First Movie & Where Can You Watch It Online?
It would be an understatement to say that Jim Carrey has had an impressive run. The actor is nothing short of a comedy legend, having appeared in numerous major roles across film and TV. With how high-profile of an actor he has become, it's hard to imagine a time when Carrey was a relative unknown in the industry. Head back to the performer's filmography from the early 1980s, however, and fans will be greeted with an era in which he was just getting started with his very first film roles.
The general opinion on what actually constitutes Carrey's film debut varies. Some consider it to technically be the 1981 Canadian made-for-TV flick "Rubberface," also known as "Introducing...Janet." However, the more popular pick among fans is the 1984 comedy movie "Finders Keepers," which was the first major theatrical feature film that the actor appeared in. The movie sees Carrey play Corporal Lane Biddlecoff, the late husband of Jayne Eastwood's Anna-Marie Biddlecoff. While "Finders Keepers" isn't the best Jim Carrey movie and his role is relatively minor, some of his unique comedic persona can still be glimpsed in this early appearance.
Fans of Carrey who want to give "Finders Keepers" a watch (or rewatch) are in luck — the film is accessible online, though they'll likely have to toss out a few bucks to see it.
Finders Keepers is streamable in a couple different places
For those hoping that "Finders Keepers" is available as part of the included line-up for one of the major streaming services, that's unfortunately not the case. The movie is not available on Netflix, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, or any of the other major players. However, that doesn't mean the movie can't be easily found online.
"Finders Keepers" can be streamed through a number of digital storefronts, most of which have options to either rent or outright purchase the film. The list of major services that offer the movie includes Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, the Google Play store, and Vudu. Each of these service's renting and purchasing tiers are priced accordingly, with the film being available to rent for $3.99 across the board and anywhere between $12.99 to $16.99 to buy permanently.
As a final option for viewers searching for a fix of early Jim Carrey, "Finders Keepers" has also been released in physical form and can be purchased through several online storefronts. Amazon notably has listings for the film's release on Blu-ray, DVD, and even VHS.