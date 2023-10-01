House Of The Dragon Is Adapting The Most Controversial Targaryen Moment
Incest, child-maiming, and non-consensual cesareans are all par for the course in a series about the infamous Targaryen timeline, but that was only Season 1. Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" promises even more nauseating displays of violence and nothing is off the table. Author George R.R. Martin has proven that much in the historical "Blood & Fire," from which the HBO series is based. The 700-plus page tome features some of the most gruesome accounts of the civil war between the Greens and the Blacks, including a vicious act of vengeance following the death of Rhaenrya Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault).
In the book, this death triggers the saga of Blood and Cheese, the assassins Daemon (Matt Smith) dispatches against the Greens. When speaking to Variety, "House of the Dragon" writer Sara Hess hinted that this plot point would come to fruition in the upcoming season. "We are currently writing the finale of Season 2," Hess said. "I don't think you will be disappointed."
An eye for an eye, a son for a son
Old Testament-style revenge is common among the Targaryens if Season 1 is any indication. After Aemond (Leo Ashton) loses his eye in a scrap, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demands Luke receive the same treatment. Ultimately, she gets her wish in a way when Vhagar kills Luke and his dragon. If Season 2 goes according to "Fire & Blood," this should prompt Daemon to utter arguably the most famous line from the book. "An eye for an eye, a son for a son." In retribution, he sends two assassins to murder Aegon's son in exchange.
Blood and Cheese sneak into Helaena's chambers and give her a choice of which of her sons should die. Tender-hearted as she is, she picks her two-year-old son, Maelor, who is too young to understand what is happening. Instead, Blood decapitates Heleana's eldest, Jaehaerys in front of his mother. This is a catalyst for The Dance of Dragons to inflame even further.
Writer Sarah Hess' tease to Variety is not the only hint of what is to come. Reliable source Redanian Intelligence also published the aftermath of the death. In the photos, Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban) are seated in a funeral processional as young Jaehaerys's body is escorted through the streets. In an additional video, an announcer declares: "Behold the work of Rhaenyra the Cruel!" As made clear with what little information we have now, the Targaryens are just getting started ahead of Season 2.