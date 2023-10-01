Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel Teased Doomsday With An Easter Egg Most Fans Missed

So much was squeezed into "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" that it understandably became one of the most important chapters in the entire DCEU timeline. One such mammoth choice was to include Doomsday, the thorny titan of terror that brought down the Man of Steel in the comics back in 1992 and did the same in the movie. However, the monster's origins were altered for live-action, with Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) using the body of former Superman (Henry Cavill) foe General Zod (Michael Shannon) to make a Kal-El-killing opponent that got out of control. But while Zod was turned into a Doomsday-like creation, he wasn't the first, as made apparent in an Easter egg planted by Snyder in "Man of Steel."

During a Vero watch-along (via YouTube) for "Man of Steel," Snyder revealed that during the final days of Krypton at the start of the film, a nearby moon split down the middle can be seen in the skyline. "So the moon was broken a long time ago by Doomsday, and so this Doomsday concept I wanted to plant early and could be brought into this universe because I really liked that character," Snyder explained. "From the beginning, I thought it'd be cool to have Doomsday involved somehow in the movies if there were movies. By this time, I was trying to plant some little Easter eggs to harvest those ideas for later."

Snyder's plan was eventually realized in a fashion in "Dawn of Justice," only with a different Doomsday altogether. Thanks to another eager fan wanting answers, he revealed a secret that should have innocent bystanders in the DCEU just a little bit worried.