The Ending Of At The End Of Eight Explained

From "Straw Dogs" and "Funny Games" to "Panic Room" and "Them," there's something deeply unsettling about home invasion movies. Home, after all, is the one place we're meant to feel safe and secure; the thought of having dangerous people break into that bubble and threaten the lives of ourselves and those we love taps into a primal fear.

For better or worse, it's something everyone can relate to, and director Rankin Dean Bullard harnesses it to great effect with 2019's "At The End of Eight," albeit, with a twist. When three people break into a stranger's house as part of a social media game, the trespassers are the ones who become trapped; now, it's game on for the home's disturbed occupants, who relish the thrill of a hunt on their home turf.

It certainly isn't for all tastes — but considering this is a student-produced film, reportedly made for a few thousand dollars, it's a significant achievement that lacks in professionalism what it makes up in enthusiasm. Martin Scorsese said in a recent interview with GQ that when it comes to Hollywood, filmmakers need to "Go reinvent. Don't complain about it." That's what the team behind "End of Eight," has attempted here, and the result is a frantic, furious one hour and 16 minutes that is well worth the time of any genre fan. It all wraps up with a startling, thought-provoking ending, one that warrants deeper investigation.