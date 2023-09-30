Where Did Tony Terraciano Go After Blue Bloods?
After over a decade on the air, much has changed on "Blue Bloods," especially when it comes to seeing the child actors of the Reagan family leave the nest as young adults. Jack Reagan (Tony Terraciano) has been there since the pilot episode as one of Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) two sons. He was only 10 years old when "Blue Bloods" debuted, and audiences have seen him grow up before their eyes. In fact, Jack went off to college in the 2018 episode "Thicker Than Water," and he's only appeared in a guest capacity since then.
Tony Terraciano from "Blue Bloods" followed in Jack's footsteps, according to his LinkedIn page. The same year Jack left for college in 2018, Terraciano began attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was there for four years and was even on the lacrosse team. Terraciano is now in the middle of four years of medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York.
However, he hasn't let go of acting entirely. His LinkedIn still lists him as a professional actor on behalf of CBS Television Studios, albeit in a part-time capacity.
Tony Terraciano from Blue Bloods has plenty to keep him busy in school
Going to school in the Bronx means Tony Terraciano is nearby in case the "Blue Bloods" team ever needs him for a cameo. However, Terraciano looks pretty busy these days pursuing higher education, as he's also involved with various activities and societies. He's part of neurosurgery and ophthalmology interest groups, and he's hard at work as a stroke and aneurysm research assistant. It's a lot of work for him to achieve his goal of becoming a Doctor of Medicine, and the show even paid tribute to this path by having Jack Reagan talk about wanting to become a doctor on "Blue Bloods."
Terraciano has spent most of his life juggling school responsibilities with being an actor. Even though he has several other credits to his name, it's safe to say most people know him for "Blue Bloods," and in a 2016 interview with CBS News, he talked about how jarring having two separate lives can be. "Sometimes I'll be at the movie theatre and someone will recognize me and my friends will be like, I always forgot you're a movie star. I'm like, come on," he said.
Terraciano follows in the footsteps of other actors who became famous but still pursued higher education later, like Natalie Portman and Emma Watson. For being so young, he's already accomplished so much.