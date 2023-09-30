Where Did Tony Terraciano Go After Blue Bloods?

After over a decade on the air, much has changed on "Blue Bloods," especially when it comes to seeing the child actors of the Reagan family leave the nest as young adults. Jack Reagan (Tony Terraciano) has been there since the pilot episode as one of Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) two sons. He was only 10 years old when "Blue Bloods" debuted, and audiences have seen him grow up before their eyes. In fact, Jack went off to college in the 2018 episode "Thicker Than Water," and he's only appeared in a guest capacity since then.

Tony Terraciano from "Blue Bloods" followed in Jack's footsteps, according to his LinkedIn page. The same year Jack left for college in 2018, Terraciano began attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was there for four years and was even on the lacrosse team. Terraciano is now in the middle of four years of medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York.

However, he hasn't let go of acting entirely. His LinkedIn still lists him as a professional actor on behalf of CBS Television Studios, albeit in a part-time capacity.