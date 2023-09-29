The Matrix 5 - Will It Ever Happen?

The debate surrounding the possibility of "The Matrix 5" rages on, as half the fanbase would welcome further stories in this cyberpunk series while the remaining audience would rather Warner Bros. PIctures leave well enough alone — especially after the divisive reaction to "The Matrix Resurrections."

Hollywood, though, operates on only one principle: Will it make us money? If the answer is yes, then the likelihood of further sequels increases exponentially. The original "Matrix" trilogy proved extremely lucrative for the studio, making over $1.6 billion worldwide. In contrast, 2021's "The Matrix Resurrections" only mustered a whisker under $160 million globally. However, it must be stressed the film fell victim to Warner Bros.' controversial streaming and theatrical simultaneous release strategy, as well as the fact the COVID-19 pandemic still lingered on around the world.

At the same time, blockbuster cinema finds itself in a precarious situation as well, since the audiences are no longer flocking to theaters based on franchise recognition alone. Undoubtedly, this must weigh heavily on the minds of studio executives who hold the purse strings and will question the potential return on investment for everything now. With all that in mind, let's take a look at the chances of "The Matrix 5" ever happening in the near future.