How To Make Star Trek's Romulan Ale At Home
It's natural to work up a thirst when boldly going where no man has gone before. Fortunately, "Star Trek" has no shortage of intriguing (and hopefully, delicious) fictional drinks. The most famous of these has to be Romulan ale, first introduced in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" as an extremely intoxicating beverage that's illegal in the Federation in the same vein as Cuban cigars in the United States. But that only makes it more of a luxury. It's since been referenced in other "Star Trek" media, including episodes of "The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." It's easily identified for its distinct blue color, and thanks to the YouTube channel How to Drink, you can make your own Romulan ale at home.
Host Greg Titian puts a unique spin on the drink that should only be used for "medicinal purposes." The recipe to make Romulan ale is as follows:
- 1 oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- 1 oz. Blue Curaçao
- 2 oz. Plantation 3 Star
- Shake and Strain
He even provides a non-alcoholic variation in case you don't want to wake up with the most wicked hangover in the quadrant.
- .5 oz. Lime Juice
- 1 oz. Ginger Syrup (more to taste)
- 2 oz. Butterfly Pea Blossom Tea
- Shake and Strain
- Top with Seltzer
Those Romulans sure do know how to make a strong beverage, and while these concoctions probably won't lead to an "instant drunk," always remember to drink responsibly.
Romulan ale has several variations
Fun fact: Romulan ale, as depicted on various "Star Trek" TV series, was actually Glacier Freeze Gatorade mixed with seltzer, according to the "Star Trek Cookbook." Naturally, the crew couldn't afford the actors getting drunk, but if you're interested in having some spiked Romulan ale at your next "Star Trek" watch party, there are several other recipes to pull from in case you want to deviate from How to Drink's version.
For the "Star Trek" fan who wants Romulan ale always on hand to showcase in their liquor cabinet, Star Trek Spirits offers legitimate bottles of Romulan Ale Vodka and Romula Ale Whiskey. Either one will set you back about $70, but alcohol enthusiasts seem to enjoy the craftsmanship that went into the liquor and the bottle. Both are big hits with fans, as one customer reviewer writes, "The bottle is GORGEOUS. I had to pause a 4k edition of 'Star Trek II' to see what differences there were. Couldn't find any."
It's interesting how this Romulan ale either comes in vodka or whiskey, considering How to Drink's video recommends adding rum to the beverage. But honestly, there are many other recipes out there in case you want something a little different. Ultimately, as long as the drink is blue, you can pretty much call it Romulan ale. Food Network offers its own concoction involving one ounce of Blue Curaçao and two ounces of vodka with ice, topped with seltzer and lemon-lime soda. Plus, you can garnish the drink with blueberries, which makes it deviate from "Star Trek" ever so slightly but offers some extra pizzazz.