How To Make Star Trek's Romulan Ale At Home

It's natural to work up a thirst when boldly going where no man has gone before. Fortunately, "Star Trek" has no shortage of intriguing (and hopefully, delicious) fictional drinks. The most famous of these has to be Romulan ale, first introduced in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" as an extremely intoxicating beverage that's illegal in the Federation in the same vein as Cuban cigars in the United States. But that only makes it more of a luxury. It's since been referenced in other "Star Trek" media, including episodes of "The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." It's easily identified for its distinct blue color, and thanks to the YouTube channel How to Drink, you can make your own Romulan ale at home.

Host Greg Titian puts a unique spin on the drink that should only be used for "medicinal purposes." The recipe to make Romulan ale is as follows:

1 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Blue Curaçao

2 oz. Plantation 3 Star

Shake and Strain

He even provides a non-alcoholic variation in case you don't want to wake up with the most wicked hangover in the quadrant.

.5 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Ginger Syrup (more to taste)

2 oz. Butterfly Pea Blossom Tea

Shake and Strain

Top with Seltzer

Those Romulans sure do know how to make a strong beverage, and while these concoctions probably won't lead to an "instant drunk," always remember to drink responsibly.