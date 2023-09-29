Blue Bloods 'Cellar Boy' - Who Plays Yolanda Gonsalves & Had We Seen Her Before?

Everything changes for the Reagan family in Season 1, Episode 21 ("Cellar Boy"), of "Blue Bloods," when they learn the truth about what happened to Joseph Reagan, thanks to Yolanda Gonsalves. Viewers will remember she gives Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) a voice recording of Joseph from the night he died, revealing he was working with the FBI in an attempt to bring down the Blue Templar, a corrupt group within the NYPD. While her appearance on "Blue Bloods" is brief, it leads to a crucial plot point within the hit show's 1st season, and some fans may be looking to uncover not only which talented actor plays the role but also why she may look familiar.

The part of Yolanda Gonsalves is portrayed by Andrea Navedo, but that isn't the only time she's been on the show. The actor is also in Season 1, Episode 10 ("After Hours"), as Yolanda's twin sister, Lydia Gonsalves, a former officer on the warrant squad with Joe the night he died. When Jamie tracks her down during his rogue investigation, Lydia alludes to possible threats from the Blue Templar regarding her daughter losing a mother, and later, it is revealed after her suspicious death that Yolanda was instructed to give him the recording.

There is no denying the actor made an impact on the popular police procedural on two identical occasions, each raising the stakes early on in the series, and many may be surprised to learn what Navedo has been able to accomplish since playing both Yolanda and Lydia Gonsalves on "Blue Bloods."