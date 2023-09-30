Gen V Episode 1 Officially Features The Most Shocking Deaths In The Boys Universe

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 2 — "First Day"

As far as the history books are concerned, Brian De Palma's adaptation of Stephen King's "Carrie" holds the title for the most traumatic opening scene involving menstruation. Incredibly, that might well have changed thanks to the debut episode of "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" and the emergence of young Marie Moreau's (Jaeda LeBlanc) powers. In a flashback set eight years before the events of the show, Marie has a moment of panic when she runs to the bathroom in pain and learns that her first period has arrived. While it might be a moment we've seen before across various media, knowing what world we're in here preps us for something far more graphic on the way. The problem is that what unfolds might be even worse than we imagined.

A concerned knock at the door from her mother quickly turns to carnage as Marie loses control of her new powers and kills both her parents in seconds. As we quickly realize after the bodies have fallen and little Marie is shaking in the corner, her "superpower" is blood manipulation: hers and anyone else's. On one of the rarest occasions, the signature shock and gore that the Boys-verse is known for isn't done for laughs but for one of the most traumatic scenes ever to make it into this franchise. It also adds more proof from what we learned in Season 2 finale of "The Boys": With great power comes great childhood trauma.