Gen V Episode 1 Officially Features The Most Shocking Deaths In The Boys Universe
Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 2 — "First Day"
As far as the history books are concerned, Brian De Palma's adaptation of Stephen King's "Carrie" holds the title for the most traumatic opening scene involving menstruation. Incredibly, that might well have changed thanks to the debut episode of "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" and the emergence of young Marie Moreau's (Jaeda LeBlanc) powers. In a flashback set eight years before the events of the show, Marie has a moment of panic when she runs to the bathroom in pain and learns that her first period has arrived. While it might be a moment we've seen before across various media, knowing what world we're in here preps us for something far more graphic on the way. The problem is that what unfolds might be even worse than we imagined.
A concerned knock at the door from her mother quickly turns to carnage as Marie loses control of her new powers and kills both her parents in seconds. As we quickly realize after the bodies have fallen and little Marie is shaking in the corner, her "superpower" is blood manipulation: hers and anyone else's. On one of the rarest occasions, the signature shock and gore that the Boys-verse is known for isn't done for laughs but for one of the most traumatic scenes ever to make it into this franchise. It also adds more proof from what we learned in Season 2 finale of "The Boys": With great power comes great childhood trauma.
Marie is suffering from the same horror as Ryan
While "Gen V" wastes no time in shaking its audience with a visceral and heart-wrenching opening, it's not the first time we've seen a child Supe create their own living nightmare scenario. Just as Marie fails to control her powers at the cost of her parents' lives, so too does Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), the son of Homelander (Antony Starr), when he accidentally kills his own mother. The difference between them, at least, is that Marie (Jaz Sinclair) is set on redeeming herself, whereas Ryan could be on the cusp of corruption thanks to his dear old dad. The future for both, however, has yet to play out.
Marie has the best intentions of overcoming her past, but whether she'll accomplish her mission by the end of the season has yet to be revealed. "The Boys" has already proven that righting wrongs can come at a cost, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) being prime examples of this in Season 3. Could Marie break the cycle and get what she's after, and if she does, could it give her a more prominent part to play beyond "Gen V"?
Marie might succeed where Billy fails
So far, the streams haven't crossed too heavily between "Gen V" and "The Boys" besides TV reports and a few brief cameos. Just by including key characters from the Emmy-nominated series, though, it's clear that the showrunners have plans for the future, and major players from either setting could bump into each other. With that in mind, could Marie, who is already moving up the ranks at Godolkin University, find herself at Vought Tower?
If she does, it'd be great to see her as a helping hand to Ryan, who could learn that there's always time for a second chance and that his dad is actually evil. It's a lesson he still hasn't learned after Billy fails to get him back on his side, but that might change with a new recruit in the Seven.
While it would make for a surprising turn of events, for now, we'll have to see if Marie can prove she's got the makings of a hero. More importantly, we can only hope that her time at God U doesn't turn her as corrupt as so many other students and teachers might be. That's the problem with this world of Supes — far too much bad blood going around.