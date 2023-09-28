The Ending Of Lake Mungo Explained

While some horror films use over-the-top gore to terrify audiences (even being banned for being too disturbing), others rely on more subtle tactics to give viewers a chill. A prime example of the latter is 2008's "Lake Mungo," directed and written by Joel Anderson.

The Palmer family, comprised of dad Russell (David Pledger), mom June (Rosie Traynor), son Mathew (Martin Sharpe) and daughter Alice (Talia Zucker), are enjoying a day by the water when the unthinkable happens: Alice goes missing while swimming and is later found deceased, barely recognizable from the time spent submerged. Over the course of this 90-minute mockumentary, each of the living Palmers grieves the death of Alice in their own way. All the while, there's the ongoing question of whether or not Alice's spirit is haunting their home.

Eventually, after visiting Lake Mungo (the place where Alice's downward trajectory begins on a school camping trip) the family finally feels a sense of closure and calm. However, the same can't be said for Alice at the end of the film. As her parents and brother pack up and leave, ready to start fresh in a new house, Alice's ghost can be seen watching from the window.