'Like Have You Seen My Silhouette?' - Who Sings Truly's Viral Commercial Song?
If you were on TikTok at any point in 2022, there's a good chance you saw a video that used Qveen Herby's "Rabbit Hole." For anyone who doesn't recognize the song title, it's the one where a woman sings, "Seriously like have you seen my silhouette / It's giving main character energy." It would usually be accompanied by a video of someone dressed normally, but then, on the word "Silhouette," it transitions to the person wearing something fancy or provocative. So it's no wonder the track made its way into advertising, specifically a Truly Hard Seltzer commercial.
The Truly commercial song first made its way to people's ears in August 2022, around the time "Rabbit Hole" blew up on TikTok. While things can certainly get a little spicy for an alcoholic beverage ad, this song could make people wary if they hear it around their parents. Thematically, it pulls heavily from "Alice in Wonderland," which already contains things only adults notice, but splices them with sexual innuendos like "This Cheshire kitty wants her fantasy, fantasy" and "The queen of hearts I'm so demanding can't handle me." No wonder people were getting risqué with the track on TikTok.
The Truly commercial song isn't Qveen Herby's only venture into advertising
Qveen Herby, whose real name is Amy Renee Noonan, has brought her unique style of pop music to commercials before, albeit under a different name. Before she was Qveen Herby, she was half of the music duo Karmin. The group combined elements of pop and hip-hop for a sound all their own, and one of their songs, "Try Me On," ended up in a commercial for Dasani in 2013. However, the ad is noteworthy beyond just having a Karmin song; it also features an early role from Kiersey Clemons, who would go on to appear in the live-action "Lady and the Tramp" and "The Flash."
Karmin was active from 2010 to 2017, and after going on hiatus, Noonan was ready for a new challenge and adopted the moniker of Qveen Herby. But that meant leaving behind her Karmin companion, Nick Noonan, whom she was also married to. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Qveen Herby discussed the transition, "When I became Qveen, I felt bad for Nick since he was half of Karmin and was basically disappearing from the spotlight. What happened is that he found out he loves producing music, and it's just as exciting to him if not more than holding a microphone and doing choreography."
With such a massive hit under her belt, the future's bright for Qveen Herby. And thanks to TikTok, there's now a new avenue for artists to break out.