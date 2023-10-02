What Is Moopsy: The Star Trek Alien Way More Terrifying Than Alien Facehuggers

"Star Trek" has introduced fans to all kinds of terrifying aliens and monsters. But few hold a candle to the dreaded Moopsy, introduced in "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4, Episode 2 — "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee."

"Lower Decks" may be an animated comedy, but the creative team designed a creature that's equal parts adorable and horrific. When it's first introduced, it looks utterly harmless despite being kept in Narj's (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) Miraculous Menagerarium. It's pretty much a sentient marshmallow that says its own name like a Pokémon. Even the way it moves looks innocuous as it flops around, but when it gets into an enclosure containing two Pyrithian swamp gobblers, it shows what it's capable of.

Moopsy in "Star Trek" drinks bones. It latches onto its victim and slurps up bones somehow until the host is nothing but a skin sack. The crew of the USS Cerritos realizes the danger they're in and concoct a plan to get Moopsy back in its pen, namely by leaving behind a trail of teeth for the creature to eat to lure it back. Science fiction is no stranger to terrifying aliens, such as the xenomorphs in the "Alien" franchise that lay eggs in humans that the young will eventually burst out from. But there's something about the imagery of a creature drinking bones that puts Moopsy among the all-time terrifying sci-fi creatures.