Netflix's First Devil May Cry Anime Teaser Is Making Twitter Explode
On September 27, Netflix premiered its first teaser trailer for an upcoming anime based on the popular "Devil May Cry" video game series in the works since 2022. Its first half consists entirely of credits soundtracked by a gradually intensifying nu metal guitar riff before a beat drop coincides with some altogether brief footage of protagonist Dante in action. While short in length, the trailer inspired plenty of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement all the same.
A tweet about the trailer to the official "Devil May Cry" account on the X platform, for example, amassed more than 27,000 likes and 13,000 reposts in just a couple of hours. One of those reposts, by Capcom game developer Hideaki Itsuno, reads "I am supervising it properly!" More than 14,000 users liked this tweet alone.
User @cyberlink420 also shared the trailer and highlighted how, in addition to Itsuno's involvement, the show will feature a new voice for Dante, animation by the prolific Western anime studio known for "Harley Quinn," and take place in the franchise's original timeline. "Yeah, okay, you've got my attention," he wrote, in one of countless tweets anticipating whatever Netflix is cooking up with its "Devil May Cry" anime series.
Fans are excited about the mere prospect of a new Devil May Cry anime
A popular fan account for the "Sonic" character Shadow the Hedgehog reposted the "Devil May Cry" anime trailer on the X platform and simply added text and an image expressing their excitement. This received more than 90 likes and a few reposts.
A tweet about the trailer to the official Netflix Anime account on the X platform amassed more than 29,000 likes. One repost, by streamer and YouTuber Lythero, reads "DANTE ENJOYERS EATIN' GOOD." More than 1,100 users liked it.
Meanwhile, user @ShinFuranSan is among a number of "Devil May Cry" fans combing the short trailer for details about what elements of the franchise's canon the Netflix anime seems to be adapting. "I'm smelling a DMC3ish/reD Dante attitude but in another time-line. Let's wait and see," they wrote.
"Street Fighter" and "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom" esports player K-Brad is likewise among the numerous X users sharing their excitement about the trailer. "I woke up and said 'Today is going to be a great day' then this happened... Speak it into existence! TODAY IS A GREAT DAY!!!!!!," he wrote, contributing further to the considerable hype surrounding Netflix's first "Devil May Cry" trailer on the X platform.