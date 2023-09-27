Netflix's First Devil May Cry Anime Teaser Is Making Twitter Explode

On September 27, Netflix premiered its first teaser trailer for an upcoming anime based on the popular "Devil May Cry" video game series in the works since 2022. Its first half consists entirely of credits soundtracked by a gradually intensifying nu metal guitar riff before a beat drop coincides with some altogether brief footage of protagonist Dante in action. While short in length, the trailer inspired plenty of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement all the same.

A tweet about the trailer to the official "Devil May Cry" account on the X platform, for example, amassed more than 27,000 likes and 13,000 reposts in just a couple of hours. One of those reposts, by Capcom game developer Hideaki Itsuno, reads "I am supervising it properly!" More than 14,000 users liked this tweet alone.

User @cyberlink420 also shared the trailer and highlighted how, in addition to Itsuno's involvement, the show will feature a new voice for Dante, animation by the prolific Western anime studio known for "Harley Quinn," and take place in the franchise's original timeline. "Yeah, okay, you've got my attention," he wrote, in one of countless tweets anticipating whatever Netflix is cooking up with its "Devil May Cry" anime series.