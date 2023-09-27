Dick Tracy Returns In 2024
Dick Tracy is returning to the world of comic books in a big way, with the classic hero making his comeback at Mad Cave Studios.
On Wednesday, Mad Cave revealed (via PopVerse) that Chester Gould's iconic character is getting a new series from Michael Moreci ("Wasted Space), Alex Segura ("Alex Segura"), Geraldo Borges ("Storm"), and Chantelle Aimée Osman ("The Rejects"). Gould's original comic strip debuted in 1931 in the Detroit Mirror where it became a near-instant hit and went national. The comic strip's success eventually led to several adaptations, most famously seeing Warren Beatty take on the character in the 1990 action-comedy film "Dick Tracy." The film, co-starring Al Pacino, Madonna, and Glenn Heady, with cameos from major actors such as Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino, was nominated for three non-acting Academy Awards.
Dick Tracy's early adventures were collected a few years after his newspaper debut in Dell's "Popular Comics" anthology series in 1936, with original comic stories later appearing in Dell's long-running "Four-Color Comics." Since then, the character's comic book rights have bounced around between different publishers, with Harvey Comics, Blackthorne Publishing, Disney, and IDW Publishing all taking swings at the hero. Now, Mad Cave is up, and their creative team has big plans for the iconic police detective's comic book future.
Mad Cave is Dick Tracy's new official home
In a statement to PopVerse, writer Alex Segura said he's incredibly excited to help bring the adventures of Dick Tracy to Mad Cave Studios, stating that it's been a "long time coming." Segura, Michael Moerci, and Chantelle Aimée Osman had been trying diligently to get the rights to the character and then find him a new comic book home. Segura said he's extremely grateful to land the book at Mad Cave, adding that he and Moreci have "loved Dick Tracy, his stellar rogues gallery, and unforgettable supporting cast since we first became aware of the character as kids."
Moreci echoed Segura's statement, saying that the trio of creatives has been working on a new Dick Tracy book for many years. "[T]o say this is a passion project, even that's an understatement," the series' co-writer said. The creative team's approach to Dick Tracy isn't about trying to do a new version of the detective, but to instead craft a world that feels "rich and layered" while reflecting modern times. While it remains to be seen what Moreci, Segura, Osman, and artist Geraldo Borges will do with "Dick Tracy," it's clear they all care deeply about the hero and his place in comic book history.
Dick Tracy isn't the only licensed property coming to Mad Cave
Dick Tracy isn't the only classic comic character Mad Cave Studios will publish in 2024. Earlier this year, the publisher revealed it had reached a partnership deal with King Features Syndicate to publish new Flash Gordon comics. The agreement included a new Flash Gordon publishing line featuring original stories, graphic novels, and reprints of classic adventures featuring the influential and popular science fiction hero. The creative team for the new Flash Gordon comic hasn't yet been revealed.
In July, Mad Cave Studios announced it is working with Tatsunoko on a new Gatchaman comic book series based on the Japanese "Science Ninja Team Gatchaman" anime. Like the upcoming Flash Gordon series, Gatchaman will be published in 2024.
Check out the official artwork for "Dick Tracy" from Geraldo Borges, featuring the titular hero and his iconic yellow jacket, hat, and, yes, his 2-Way Wrist Radio.