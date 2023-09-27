Dick Tracy Returns In 2024

Dick Tracy is returning to the world of comic books in a big way, with the classic hero making his comeback at Mad Cave Studios.

On Wednesday, Mad Cave revealed (via PopVerse) that Chester Gould's iconic character is getting a new series from Michael Moreci ("Wasted Space), Alex Segura ("Alex Segura"), Geraldo Borges ("Storm"), and Chantelle Aimée Osman ("The Rejects"). Gould's original comic strip debuted in 1931 in the Detroit Mirror where it became a near-instant hit and went national. The comic strip's success eventually led to several adaptations, most famously seeing Warren Beatty take on the character in the 1990 action-comedy film "Dick Tracy." The film, co-starring Al Pacino, Madonna, and Glenn Heady, with cameos from major actors such as Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino, was nominated for three non-acting Academy Awards.

Dick Tracy's early adventures were collected a few years after his newspaper debut in Dell's "Popular Comics" anthology series in 1936, with original comic stories later appearing in Dell's long-running "Four-Color Comics." Since then, the character's comic book rights have bounced around between different publishers, with Harvey Comics, Blackthorne Publishing, Disney, and IDW Publishing all taking swings at the hero. Now, Mad Cave is up, and their creative team has big plans for the iconic police detective's comic book future.