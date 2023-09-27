Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Look Leaks Online & It's Gory Perfection
Superhero movies have existed for decades, but it's safe to say they've become the dominant form of box office entertainment in the 21st century. Many heroes have hit the big screen for the first time, but for others, it's been an opportunity for reinvention and rebirth. And audiences will get to see a new version of a most unusual hero — the Toxic Avenger.
The original film came out in 1984 and became a cult classic, generating a full franchise. It's now getting rebooted on a much larger scale while still retaining its Troma influences. It premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 21, and in addition to viewers getting a first look at Elijah Wood's odd-looking character, Fritz Garbinger, we've now seen what Peter Dinklage will look like as the titular toxic hero.
Jessie Hobson posted a photo on TikTok of a still from the movie with Dinklage in full Toxic Avenger attire. It's not much to go off of, as it appears he's cooking something, but the aesthetic is appropriately gross. And people are stoked to see it, as numerous comments under the video express enthusiasm for the remake, like one user writing, "I cannot wait for this movie! I have no idea what to expect and that terrifies and excites me at the same time."
Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger plays into the depravity of the film
It appears Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger will be greener than the original incarnation, who was more brown. However, there's one noticeable similarity. One of the Toxic Avenger's most distinguishable traits is a drooping eye, and that can readily be seen in the Fantastic Fest image. Overall, the design is perfectly in line with what people want out of this property, and the reviews that have come out so far suggest the entire movie is gross, gory, and utterly hilarious.
Bounding Into Comics praised the movie, particularly Peter Dinklage's performance. It's safe to say most people aren't expecting high art with a "Toxic Avenger" reboot, but Dinklage brings the goods, "The performances are relatively robust for a horror reboot. Peter Dinklage annihilates anyone he points his mop at. Still, you can't help but sympathize with the character because he has a good heart and is on this unbelievable onslaught for all the right reasons."
Limbs may fly and people die in shocking ways, but Dinklage apparently doesn't lose sight of the humanity within the character. Looper's sister site, Slashfilm, also gave credit where it's due, "Dinklage, an actor of considerable emotional complexity and depth, chooses to play the whole thing as straight as possible. He's a tragic hero, a broken man." The team behind "The Toxic Avenger" remake got the look right, and with an incredible performance from Dinklage, this is one movie to keep an eye on ... provided you have the stomach for it.