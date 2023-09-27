Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Look Leaks Online & It's Gory Perfection

Superhero movies have existed for decades, but it's safe to say they've become the dominant form of box office entertainment in the 21st century. Many heroes have hit the big screen for the first time, but for others, it's been an opportunity for reinvention and rebirth. And audiences will get to see a new version of a most unusual hero — the Toxic Avenger.

The original film came out in 1984 and became a cult classic, generating a full franchise. It's now getting rebooted on a much larger scale while still retaining its Troma influences. It premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 21, and in addition to viewers getting a first look at Elijah Wood's odd-looking character, Fritz Garbinger, we've now seen what Peter Dinklage will look like as the titular toxic hero.

Jessie Hobson posted a photo on TikTok of a still from the movie with Dinklage in full Toxic Avenger attire. It's not much to go off of, as it appears he's cooking something, but the aesthetic is appropriately gross. And people are stoked to see it, as numerous comments under the video express enthusiasm for the remake, like one user writing, "I cannot wait for this movie! I have no idea what to expect and that terrifies and excites me at the same time."