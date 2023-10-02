Who Created The Star Trek Logo & What Do Its Variations Represent?
"Star Trek" has some of the most recognizable iconography in all of sci-fi, from the hulking image of the Starship Enterprise to the pointy ears of the Vulcans. Even just one look at the "Star Trek" logo — that basic arrowhead-esque shape containing a star with one elongated point inside — is enough to conjure countless memories of the adventures seen throughout the franchise. In fact, it's such an iconic component that some fans may have never stopped to wonder where exactly it comes from and what it's supposed to represent.
The "Star Trek" logo that everyone knows and loves — also commonly referred to as the "Delta" — was created in 1964 by the costume designer for the original series, William Ware Theiss. Theiss contributed a lot to the look of early "Star Trek," and his development of the "Delta" insignia to denote members of Starfleet on their uniforms quickly became the franchise's most enduring symbol. In the years since, the insignia has evolved and shifted into several distinct variations, each of which carry their own in-universe meaning.
There are a couple major Starfleet insignia variations
While the exact look of the Starfleet insignia has changed with just about each new entry into the "Star Trek" canon, it has just about always retained its core arrowhead shape. However, even dating back as far as the original series from the 1960s, the symbol contained within each variation of the arrowhead has actually been used to denote the specific division of Starfleet that the corresponding individual is a part of.
Of course, the most popular variation and the one most commonly seen today is the logo with the star inside. This version is commonly used to denote a Starfleet employee who is a member of the command division. Most of the major characters who make up the crew of various starships, from Spock to Captain Picard, are part of the command division, hence why it's the most common variation.
"Star Trek: The Original Series" further introduces three other major variations. The one with two overlapping circles signifies a member of Starfleet's sciences division, the one with a spiral inside represents the operations division, and, finally, the one with a red cross contained inside belongs to medical personnel. Other "Star Trek" projects have introduced the occasional new variant, but these four comprise the most well-known versions in canon.
The Starfleet insignia takes inspiration from a surprising place
It's been established that William Ware Theiss developed the Starfleet logo for "Star Trek: The Original Series," but some fans may still be wondering about its canonical origin. Where did the arrowhead symbol come from in-universe and why does it represent Starfleet? As it happens, the in-universe history of the Starfleet symbol and some of the pieces of inspiration Theiss drew from in the real world are one and the same.
The bulk of the "Star Trek" timeline that fans see takes place far into the future beyond the real-world present day. As such, it's frequently suggested that Starfleet as an organization grew out of Earth's space-based initiatives and programs from our real-world history. Indeed, there's a clever link between NASA and Starfleet in terms of their logos. Simply take the NASA logo and focus solely on the diagonal-pointing red "V" shape. Adjust it slightly so that the "V" is pointing upwards, and the resulting shape resembles the basic outline of the Starfleet symbol. To make this connection stronger, the franchise's United Earth insignia hews even closer to the NASA design in terms of composition.