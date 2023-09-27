Emma Stone's The Curse Remodels Reality TV Into Creepy HGTV-Style Horror

The first teaser for "The Curse" just arrived, and if you don't know what the heck is going on here, you're not alone.

Clocking in at just one minute, the teaser shows stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder standing in front of a firehouse filming what appears to be an introduction to their home improvement show. "Did you know you can put out fires with the sun?" Stone's character, Whitney Siegel, asks, grinning eerily, as Fielder's Asher Siegel responds, "No way!"

Once they finish that intro, they keep smiling as a cameraman tells them they have to do it again — and unsettling music plays throughout, rising in pitch ever so slightly — but the second take cuts off as the teaser ends. It's the smallest possible look at the series when all is said and done, but for anyone waiting eagerly for "The Curse" to premiere later this fall, it's a tantalizing first look at the show.