Dream Scenario Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Details

In recent years, Nicolas Cage — known for his, well, eccentric choices when it comes to film roles — has been kind of knocking it out of the park, whether he's poking fun at himself in projects like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," trying his hand at action-horror with "Mandy," going dramatic in "Pig," or taking a fully Lovecraftian journey in "Color Out of Space." Now, he's working with A24 for the trippy new movie "Dream Scenario," which was the opening choice for a part of the Toronto International Film Festival (or TIFF) known as the Platform Prize program.

So what is "Dream Scenario" about, and who's appearing in it alongside Cage? When will it have a wide release, and who's the creative team behind this ambitious film? Here's everything you need to know about Nicolas Cage's next big project, "Dream Scenario," which continues the actor's career renaissance and has already received rave reviews at TIFF to boot.