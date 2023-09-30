Plotlines That TV Shows Ditched After The First Season

Have you ever faithfully watched a TV show in its debut season, only to tune into subsequent seasons and wonder why your favorite supporting character has disappeared? Have you deeply invested in a plot only to find it becomes a storyline which is never be spoken of again? You're not alone. When TV shows fail to wrap up storylines, many of us may be left scratching our heads. Even the most successful television shows have been guilty of simply abandoning characters and ditching plotlines from the first season.

Continuity issues in long-running shows like "The Flash" and disappearing TV characters seem like par for the course. Showrunners may decide an aired plotline doesn't work or forget about it entirely. Fans may see their favorite plotlines abandoned rather than wrapped up in a satisfying manner and are left to form speculative theories. There are many reasons behind disappearing storylines; perhaps an actor's availability changes or a show's budget may not allow an intricate plot to continue. Nevertheless, many shows continue to air long after they've dropped a plot and still find success. Here are some examples of popular TV shows that abruptly ditched a plotline after the first season.