Riddle Of Fire Review: A Quirky, Uneven Fairy Tale Of Childhood Adventure

"Riddle of Fire" is, put simply, the classic hero's journey in kid form. In some ways, it feels like a throwback to the fantasy films of the 1970s and 1980s, except instead of being set in some mystical other realm, it takes place in rural Wyoming. But that's not the film's only inspiration; a muted color palette and certain stylistic choices give "Riddle of Fire" the aesthetic of 1960s British folk horror, as though we expect malevolent witches and pagan cults to hide around every corner (which, in a way, they kind of do). Not all of this quirky folk fairy tale works, but it's hard to fault a production that is so unrelentingly committed to trying something we haven't seen before.

It all begins when Hazel (Charlie Stover), Alice (Phoebe Ferro), and Jodie (Skyler Peters) — three angel-faced preteens on dirt bikes up to no good — conspire to steal a gaming system from a local warehouse. They bring it to Hazel and Jodie's house, settling in to play all the games they've been dreaming of, only to discover in horror that their mother (Danielle Hoetmer) has password-protected the TV. They creep into her bedroom, where she is recovering from a cold, arming themselves with hot tea in a desperate bid to win her favor. But she is resolute: she wants them to play outside and will not hand over the password for love or money.

Through their doe-eyed needling, however, they are able to finagle a compromise. She will allow them to play video games for two hours if they bring her a fresh blueberry pie from the local bakery. This seemingly simple task becomes a veritable Odyssey where they are foiled at every turn, and they eventually wind up doing battle with a villainous troupe of local poachers who dub themselves The Enchanted Blade, led by the taciturn Anna-Freya (Lio Tipton). She and her daughter, Petal (Lorelei Olivia Mote), more than anything else in the film, lend it a touch of mysticism — they both have the ability to control Anna-Freya's siblings with just a few carefully chosen words.