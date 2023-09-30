Riddle Of Fire Review: A Quirky, Uneven Fairy Tale Of Childhood Adventure
"Riddle of Fire" is, put simply, the classic hero's journey in kid form. In some ways, it feels like a throwback to the fantasy films of the 1970s and 1980s, except instead of being set in some mystical other realm, it takes place in rural Wyoming. But that's not the film's only inspiration; a muted color palette and certain stylistic choices give "Riddle of Fire" the aesthetic of 1960s British folk horror, as though we expect malevolent witches and pagan cults to hide around every corner (which, in a way, they kind of do). Not all of this quirky folk fairy tale works, but it's hard to fault a production that is so unrelentingly committed to trying something we haven't seen before.
It all begins when Hazel (Charlie Stover), Alice (Phoebe Ferro), and Jodie (Skyler Peters) — three angel-faced preteens on dirt bikes up to no good — conspire to steal a gaming system from a local warehouse. They bring it to Hazel and Jodie's house, settling in to play all the games they've been dreaming of, only to discover in horror that their mother (Danielle Hoetmer) has password-protected the TV. They creep into her bedroom, where she is recovering from a cold, arming themselves with hot tea in a desperate bid to win her favor. But she is resolute: she wants them to play outside and will not hand over the password for love or money.
Through their doe-eyed needling, however, they are able to finagle a compromise. She will allow them to play video games for two hours if they bring her a fresh blueberry pie from the local bakery. This seemingly simple task becomes a veritable Odyssey where they are foiled at every turn, and they eventually wind up doing battle with a villainous troupe of local poachers who dub themselves The Enchanted Blade, led by the taciturn Anna-Freya (Lio Tipton). She and her daughter, Petal (Lorelei Olivia Mote), more than anything else in the film, lend it a touch of mysticism — they both have the ability to control Anna-Freya's siblings with just a few carefully chosen words.
A hero's journey
It's fitting that this adventure kicks off with the kids stealing a gaming console, because "Riddle of Fire" often feels very much like a quest-based video game. They begin with a simple task — picking up a blueberry pie — which is then complicated by the cinematic equivalent of NPCs who are willing to help if the kids do something for them in return and villains who get in the way. Each of their assigned tasks sends them further afield and into greater peril, and their stubborn determination to play video games makes them willing to fight any evil to get that blueberry pie. Along the way, they discover their own kid version of a classic fantasy adventure, as the stakes continually rise and they find themselves in actual peril.
The color palette and cinematography give "Riddle of Fire" a rich and sumptuous tone, creating a wonderland out of a small rural community in Wyoming. Its sparse landscapes take on a magical quality, accompanied as they are by fairy tale verses that make the film feel timeless. There are modern elements to the film, but it also feels like a throwback to the style of 1970s and 1980s coming-of-age adventures where kids roam the countryside getting into all sorts of hijinks as they begin the painful process of growing up. If "Riddle of Fire" owes a debt to the fantasy genre, it's also beholden to films like "Stand By Me."
Still, though, there's something about "Riddle of Fire" that doesn't add up to a cohesive whole, especially as the narrative thrust begins to unravel during its third act. It's hard to avoid feeling that the aesthetics of the film — which are delightful in their own right — make it feel more profound than it actually is.
The adventures of a child
The three child actors who play the lead roles were clearly cast on vibes alone. And for the most part, that choice pays off. They have great chemistry with each other — Hazel and Alice with their childish hints of a crush on one another, Jodie who consistently seems wise beyond his years despite the fact that all of his dialogue is subtitled — and for the most part they do a great job of carrying the film on their shoulders. But there are moments when their abilities as performers aren't enough to prop up a meandering third act, especially once Petal turns up — the character's otherworldly qualities require her to do more than just act like a kid, and the actress sometimes struggles with this.
Despite its flaws, "Riddle of Fire" is a fascinating watch, paying tribute to childhood adventure films that came before it while also crafting something that feels unique. Its greatest strength is its creative visual style, which makes it feel almost as though it exists in some sort of heightened reality. It wears its references boldly on its sleeve, but it's nevertheless distinct. Whatever issues it might have — a flailing third act, some questionable performances — "Riddle of Fire" undeniably casts a spell over its audience.
"Riddle of Fire" screened at Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival, and Fantastic Fest. It will be distributed by Yellow Veil and Vinegar Syndrome with a theatrical release slated for spring 2024.