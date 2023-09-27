Why Was Green Lantern Canceled After Just One Season?

Despite positive reception and producer Bruce Timm on board, "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" only lasted one season on Cartoon Network. While pitting Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) and the Green Lantern Corps against a vengeful AI, Aya (Grey DeLisle), seems fitting for today's industry, the short-lived show never really got its feet off the ground, and now we know why.

Unfortunately, it seems like Ryan Reynolds' "Green Lantern" box-office bomb caused even more harm than initially thought, preventing "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" from continuing past one season. From what I've heard, the performance of the [Green Lantern] movie made it so there was a lot of movie toys still in stores. And so the stores didn't necessarily differentiate between one being movie toys and others being animated series toys," Keaton recalled in an interview with IGN. "They just said, 'Green Lantern? We already have those.' And so because of that, a toyline wasn't even made. And because a toyline wasn't made, we really didn't have the funding to go on in that sense, because a lot of funding is tied to that."

Keaton reassured fans that the cancellation wasn't the result of a lack of support or low ratings, stating the merchandise situation was the nail in the coffin. Everyone on board "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" wishes Cartoon Network renewed them, as they wrote what became the series finale with more seasons in mind. However, the live-action movie simply proved too disastrous to overcome.