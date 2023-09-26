NCIS: What's Ducky's Real Name & What Does His Nickname Mean?

With David McCallum's death at the age of 90 on September 25, 2023, "NCIS" officially lost a core cast member. It's a shocker that leaves quite a void behind; medical examiner Donald Horatio "Ducky" Mallard was with the show from its pilot onward, and while his presence was gradually reduced over the ensuing seasons due to McCallum's advancing years, he still appeared in the flesh four times during Season 20, including in the season finale, "Black Sky."

While audience members worldwide take a moment to remember McCallum, their thoughts might turn to Ducky — and start wondering how he got his distinct nickname. It turns out the reason why Donald's called Ducky is incredibly simple; his name brings ducks, both famous and mundane, to mind. Mallards, of course, are a breed of duck — the most commonly found one on the whole planet. Ducky's first name makes one think of the most famous animated duck of all time — Donald Duck. Ergo, "Ducky" has sprung up as his natural nickname over the years.

Throughout the course of "NCIS" history, Ducky never protested his moniker, and his colleagues call him that constantly — though, interestingly enough, he's not much of a nickname guy in return with his friends.