NCIS: What's Ducky's Real Name & What Does His Nickname Mean?
With David McCallum's death at the age of 90 on September 25, 2023, "NCIS" officially lost a core cast member. It's a shocker that leaves quite a void behind; medical examiner Donald Horatio "Ducky" Mallard was with the show from its pilot onward, and while his presence was gradually reduced over the ensuing seasons due to McCallum's advancing years, he still appeared in the flesh four times during Season 20, including in the season finale, "Black Sky."
While audience members worldwide take a moment to remember McCallum, their thoughts might turn to Ducky — and start wondering how he got his distinct nickname. It turns out the reason why Donald's called Ducky is incredibly simple; his name brings ducks, both famous and mundane, to mind. Mallards, of course, are a breed of duck — the most commonly found one on the whole planet. Ducky's first name makes one think of the most famous animated duck of all time — Donald Duck. Ergo, "Ducky" has sprung up as his natural nickname over the years.
Throughout the course of "NCIS" history, Ducky never protested his moniker, and his colleagues call him that constantly — though, interestingly enough, he's not much of a nickname guy in return with his friends.
Ironically, Ducky Mallard is not a nickname guy
For a man with such a distinctive nickname, Ducky Mallard conducts himself in an almost grandfatherly manner with most of his colleagues. He can be businesslike and formal, even when he shows a sense of humor at the autopsy table. That's reflected in what he chooses to call each of them; he prefers to use his friends' full names. That results in him calling Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) "Abigail," Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander) being referred to as "Caitlin," and Tim McGee (Sean Murray) being called "Timothy," among many others. He also highly disapproves of others shortening his own nickname to "Duck." Only one former member of the "NCIS" crew can refer to him that way — Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). In return for this touch of casualness, Ducky is allowed to call Gibbs by his own hated middle name.
There's no word at press time as to how the show will deal with the possible death of Ducky once "NCSI" returns for its 21st Season. He might even remain alive off-screen, forever gently bemused by his old friends, popping up in their conversations now and again. No matter what course of action the writers pick, he's left behind one wonderful legacy, as has David McCallum himself.