Is Robert De Niro Reviving His Taxi Driver Role For Uber? Here's The Truth

Is nothing sacred in Hollywood anymore? That sentiment seems to go around often these days, and surely plenty of people were thinking it when a rumor emerged claiming Robert de Niro would reprise the role of Travis Bickle from "Taxi Driver" for an Uber commercial, according to The Sun.

"Taxi Driver" remains a celebrated work of art, helping put Robert de Niro and director Martin Scorsese on the map with its story concerning alienation and loneliness in a society that doesn't know what to do with him. The movie's been parodied countless times, particularly Bickle's line, "You talkin' to me?" But taking such a film and using it for an ad campaign leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Paul Schrader, the screenwriter for "Taxi Driver," posted on Facebook his thoughts on the rumor on September 20, "Why [Robert de Niro] would do this is beyond my reckoning. But I haven't seen it. If I'm lucky I never will."

Fortunately, Schrader and "Taxi Driver" fans all over can breathe a sigh of relief. On September 24, The Hollywood Reporter published a statement from de Niro's rep, Stan Rosenfield, that he wouldn't reprise his "Taxi Driver" role for a commercial. He stated, "De Niro's Uber commercial has nothing to do with his Taxi Driver character." While de Niro is apparently working with Uber in some capacity, "Taxi Driver" won't enter the mix, thankfully.