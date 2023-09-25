Is Robert De Niro Reviving His Taxi Driver Role For Uber? Here's The Truth
Is nothing sacred in Hollywood anymore? That sentiment seems to go around often these days, and surely plenty of people were thinking it when a rumor emerged claiming Robert de Niro would reprise the role of Travis Bickle from "Taxi Driver" for an Uber commercial, according to The Sun.
"Taxi Driver" remains a celebrated work of art, helping put Robert de Niro and director Martin Scorsese on the map with its story concerning alienation and loneliness in a society that doesn't know what to do with him. The movie's been parodied countless times, particularly Bickle's line, "You talkin' to me?" But taking such a film and using it for an ad campaign leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Paul Schrader, the screenwriter for "Taxi Driver," posted on Facebook his thoughts on the rumor on September 20, "Why [Robert de Niro] would do this is beyond my reckoning. But I haven't seen it. If I'm lucky I never will."
Fortunately, Schrader and "Taxi Driver" fans all over can breathe a sigh of relief. On September 24, The Hollywood Reporter published a statement from de Niro's rep, Stan Rosenfield, that he wouldn't reprise his "Taxi Driver" role for a commercial. He stated, "De Niro's Uber commercial has nothing to do with his Taxi Driver character." While de Niro is apparently working with Uber in some capacity, "Taxi Driver" won't enter the mix, thankfully.
You wouldn't want Travis Bickle as an Uber driver
In addition to Robert de Niro's representatives debunking the "Taxi Driver" commercial, Uber released a statement to assure cinephiles that they won't touch the classic film. Published by Variety, Uber's statement reads, "We are filming with Robert De Niro in London for a new Uber UK campaign, which will launch later in the year." Robert de Niro appearing in an Uber ad on its own shouldn't be too much of a surprise, as the company has gotten plenty of famous faces to advertise Uber Eats and Uber One over the years, including Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltrow.
De Niro is no stranger to doing commercials, but the legendary actor hasn't forgotten his roots and remains at the forefront of high-art cinema. His next project will be a reunion with his "Taxi Driver" director, Martin Scorsese, as the two have worked on the highly anticipated "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will debut in theaters on October 20. Plus, there's already Oscar buzz surrounding de Niro's part in the movie, so he could very well receive yet another Oscar nomination at next year's ceremony alongside some other potential nominees like Robert Downey Jr. for "Oppenheimer" and Ryan Gosling for "Barbie."
It'll be interesting if the Uber ads come out around the same time "Killers of the Flower Moon" is released in theaters. But it's great to see de Niro continuing to show why he's one of the best actors of all time by appearing in a wide range of projects.