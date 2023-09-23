The Ending Of Old Man (2022) Explained

There's something otherworldly, and if we're honest, a bit unnerving about an old log cabin in the woods with smoke coming from its chimney. What should be seen as a quaint and comforting retreat from the madness of crowds and ills of civilization is all too often the domain of a witch or a killer — or even a portal into a realm of neverending horror. At least it is in fairytales and films. Director Lucky McKee uses the trope of an unhinged outsider living in a remote cabin to great effect in his 2022 movie "Old Man." Stephen Lang is on fire as the title character, who keeps both the hapless hiker Joe (Marc Senter) and the audience on the edge of their seats with his paranoid, psychotic, and powerhouse performance.

"Old Man" has no star-studded cast, special effects, or stunning locations to keep the audience sidetracked or engaged for the duration. What it does have is two actors on top of their game, some cracking dialogue, and a director looking to do something different. As McKee explained to ComingSoon.net, working within the confines of a small space excited him because he wondered if the interaction between two characters and their constant probing of each other could grab and hold the audience's attention.

"Old Man" not only keeps the audience guessing but pays off their commitment with a tasty little twist that makes you want to rewind to the beginning and go again. Let's take another trip to the cabin and uncover what the ending of "Old Man is really all about.