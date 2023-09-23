The Ending Of Session 9 Explained

"Session 9" is a horror film that went largely unnoticed at the time of its release back in 2001, but has since gained more attention among fans of the genre. Directed by Brad Anderson, who may be best known to most audiences for the Christian Bale-led film "The Machinist." Like that film, "Session 9" similarly explores themes of psychological terror and a warped reality.

At the beginning of the film, we're introduced to a motley crew of tradesmen named Phil (David Caruso), Hank (Josh Lucas), Jeff (Brendan Sexton III), and Mike (Stephen Gevedon), who all work for their small company's owner, Gordon Fleming (Peter Mullan). Specializing in the removal of asbestos from properties, they take on a highly lucrative but time-sensitive job with a one-week deadline at the site of the former Danvers State Mental Hospital in Massachusetts, which now lies derelict. But as the crew begins their work, they soon realize that — though the facility is abandoned and its staff and patients long gone — the evidence of their time there remains, as does the dark history that still hangs over the building.

"Session 9" comes to a close with a dramatic twist ending that leaves just as many questions as it does answers. With that in mind, let's take a look back at the ending of "Session 9" and what it all means.