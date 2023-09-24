Scenes From A Marriage Changed Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac's Friendship Forever

The Juilliard School is responsible for shaping some of the greatest acting, musical, and dance talents of all time — and for helping to cultivate lifelong friendships. Such is the case for Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, who met while enrolled in Juilliard's acting school, long before either was famous. Chastain, who graduated from the program in 2003, and Isaac, who graduated two years later in 2005, are still friends today. But their multi-decade relationship has been tested by the projects they've chosen to collaborate on.

In 2021, Chastain and Isaac starred opposite each other in "Scenes From a Marriage," a five-episode limited series that aired on HBO in the fall of 2021. Created by Hagai Levi, the dramatic miniseries follows a couple (played by Isaac and Chastain) as their marriage crumbles. A remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries directed by Ingmar Bergman, this contemporary English language update uses its two leads as a lens through which to examine love, hatred, monogamy, temptation, and all the other factors that test a committed relationship.

Fans might remember that during the series' press tour, Chastain and Isaac went viral for engaging in flirty behavior on the red carpet. But behind the scenes, Chastain says filming the show fundamentally changed the reality of their friendship.