A TikTok Account 'Ruins' The Office By Adding One Extra Thing

For decades, the American sitcom was punctuated with the laughing and hollering of a live studio audience. A laugh track was like a cue for anyone watching at home that a character just made a joke, and it was okay to laugh. This also resulted in the actors mulling about awkwardly until the laughing ceased. But it seems like a relic for anyone watching one of these shows today.

Sitcoms have mostly evolved past the need for a laugh track to the point where adding one would actually make a series less funny. That's the case for "The Office," as demonstrated by TikToker Ruining Media. They live up to their name by adding audience laughter to scenes from "The Office." This includes one of the most memorable moments from the show when Dwight (Rainn Wilson) pulls out his stapler encased in Jell-O.

There's little doubt such a moment would result in laughter from an audience, but the laugh track does take away something from the moment. Part of the appeal of "The Office" and modern shows like it is that the silence and awkwardness exhibited by the characters can make a moment funnier than any canned laughing.