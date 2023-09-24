Who Won MasterChef Season 13 In 2023 & How Much Did They Win?

The final episode of "MasterChef" Season 13 premiered on September 20th, determining at its conclusion that the winner of its large cash prize was Grant Gillon. For coming in first place, Gillon received a total of $250,000 — rivaling some of the biggest "Wheel of Fortune" winners — as well as a full kitchen furnished by the upscale Viking company in addition to a set of cookware and utensils from the OXO brand.

At the finale's start, Gillon was up against two competitors: Jennifer Maune and Kennedy Grace. Before appearing on one of the best cooking shows of all time, Maune made a name for herself as a popular blogger, sharing tips for home design and entertaining alongside a number of original recipes. Meanwhile, Grace established herself as a formidable name in the culinary world through the Denver, Colorado food scene. Finally, Gillon's restaurant industry experience came courtesy of his background as the director of sales at Kinship Brewing Co. located in Waukee, Iowa.

While judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez ultimately determined that Gillon was Season 13's strongest contestant, he faced some tough competition in the series finale, particularly from Grace.