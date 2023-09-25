Ahsoka Theory: Episode 6 Confirms [SPOILER] As Star Wars' Official Narrator

"Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away," came with its fair share of big reveals. From new information on the Witches of Dathomir to the highly-anticipated live-action debuts of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), there's a little bit of something for every "Star Wars" fan. However, what if the episode revealed that "Star Wars" is all just one big story, with one narrator bringing a galaxy far, far away to life?

As Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) make their way to the neighboring galaxy via purrgil, the space-traveling companions reflect on the stories the droid used to tell at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, "History of the Galaxy, Parts One, Two, and Three." Although the former Jedi initially rejects Huyang's offer to pass the time with one of the stories, she eventually changes her mind, with the droid uttering the iconic phrase, "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..."

Huyang's line marks the first time anyone in "Star Wars" has spoken the iconic sentence from the opening crawl, but what if there's more meaning behind it? The droid could be the franchise's official narrator, retelling the story of "Star Wars" as audiences experience it. Given that Huyang has three volumes covering the history of the entire galaxy stored in his archive memory, it likely dates back to the High Republic era, if not earlier. Even if Huyang isn't the narrator, he seemingly has the entire "Star Wars" story, at least up until this point, in his head, making him an expert on galaxy-wide events.