The Continental Offers The Biggest Clue Behind Winston's Loyalty To John Wick

Contains spoilers for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"

Be it dog killers, elders, or marquis, there is no shortage of foes for John Wick (Keanu Reeves) to face in every movie – and no shortage of conflicts for Winston Scott (Ian McShane) to assist him with. But while John is talented, charismatic, and economical with his vocabulary, that doesn't quite explain why Winston is so quick to help him. If anything, John is nothing but an inconvenience and does nothing but put Winston's livelihood in jeopardy.

Peacock's new "John Wick" installment, "The Continental," doesn't just give an inside look at the '70s love letter to Winston's background, but what endears John so much to the hotel manager. Take a close look at John and he has a striking resemblance to Winston's (Colin Woodell) bearded brother, Frankie (Ben Robson). Both John and the elder Scott brother are similar in that regard and have comparable skills when it comes to combat.

Episode 1 of the miniseries starts with a bang — literally. On New Year's Eve, Frankie uses the festivities as a distraction to steal the hotel manager's coin press and make a daring escape. Using impressive fighting skills and making a daring escape, Frankie uses all the skills that are common in the "John Wick" films, and it is easy to see how these universes are connected. But look past these surface-level similarities, and Winston's appreciation for John runs more than skin deep.