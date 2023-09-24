The Kellogg's Commercial That Starred Mark Harmon Before His NCIS Fame

For "NCIS" fans, Mark Harmon is a household name. The actor made his debut as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on two 2003 episodes of "JAG" before reprising the role for the spin-off series "NCIS," which he starred in until 2021. For football fans, however, the more notable Harmon is Mark's father, Tom.

Tom Harmon's football career began in 1938 at the University of Michigan. Just two years later, he won the coveted Heisman Trophy. After a short stint playing halfback for the Los Angeles Rams after World War II, he set his sights on broadcasting, ultimately calling games for NBC, CBS, KTLA, and ABC. The senior Harmon was so prominent as a broadcaster that he became a spokesperson for Kellogg's cereal in the early 1970s.

In a 1972 ad for Kellogg's Product 19, Tom and a college-aged Mark appear together to advertise the vitamin-fortified cereal. "I'm Tom Harmon giving my son a workout," the elder Harmon says during a scene of the father-son duo shooting hoops. When Mark's real-life mother, the actress and model Elyse Knox, asks who won, Mark responds, "I let dad win," as he munches on cereal.

In 1972, the younger Harmon was a football player himself, slinging passes as UCLA's quarterback. After graduating, he decided to pursue acting.