Deleted Scenes From Child's Play You Never Got To See

What is it about "Child's Play"? The series has run for over 30 years and might run forever on no batteries at all — just like the Good Guys doll that first gave killer Charles Lee Ray new life in 1988's "Child's Play." Including that first film, the franchise now boasts seven movies, one remake film, and three seasons of a hit TV show named for the doll who likes to hug — Chucky himself.

"One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we've reinvented it in different ways," creator Don Mancini told Post Mortem with Mick Garris (via JoBlo). Over time, "Child's Play" has taken Chucky from a solo serial killer to a gruesome twosome, and later a family man — plus, you know, a "Cult of Chucky" leader.

The series has leaned hard into horror, comedy, and even heartwarming moments. All of that reinvention has paid off, with a rabid fanbase that, like Chucky's swear jar tab, seems to grow every day. Mancini has often spoken in interviews about ideas and scenes that got cut from one movie only to rise again in some other installment of the series, which made us curious about what else got slashed. Quick, look around to make sure you're not being tailed by a killer doll, then read on for some deleted scenes from the "Child's Play" movies you never got to see.