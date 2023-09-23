Who Is Rukh: Thrawn's Star Wars Bodyguard Before Ahsoka Explained

If there's one thing that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is a pro at, it's rallying people to his cause. The Imperial figurehead inspires deep loyalty in those working below him, allowing him to execute his sinister plans with ease and comfort. One such individual who works closely with Thrawn is Rukh (Warwick Davis): a Nogrhi who serves as Thrawn's personal assassin and bodyguard on "Star Wars Rebels." The character makes his television debut during the "Rebels" Season 4 episode "Kindred," though he doesn't stick around the show for long.

Rukh reaches the forefront of "Rebels" due to his skills as a tracker and an assassin, being tasked by Thrawn to hunt down the Ghost crew and their allies in the Lothal resistance group after a prototype TIE/d Defender Starfighter is stolen. He successfully does so and subsequently clashes with heroes like Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Zeb Orellios (Steve Blum) several times at the command of Thrawn. Unfortunately for Rukh, following orders is what leads to his downfall. During a confrontation with Zeb on Lothal in "Family Reunion – and Farewell," Rukh is electrocuted to death, concluding his canon story.

If you're new to the "Star Wars" universe or don't dive into the non-film and TV side of the franchise, you'll be interested to learn that Rukh is far from a recent creation. He actually dates back to an acclaimed "Star Wars" Legends project.