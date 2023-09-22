Jalen Hurts' Hulu Commercial & His Strange New Name Explained
Jalen Hurts may be best known as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the NFL star has yet another role now: one of the faces of Hulu's new ad campaign. Indeed, the streaming service recently debuted a new commercial featuring the popular sports player, and the spot shows Hurts getting a strange new name that doubles as an important message to viewers.
In the ad, Hurts inspects the back of his team jersey, only to discover that his last name "HURTS" is actually a shortening of "HULU HAS LIVE SPORTS." From there, the quarterback begins a new chapter of his life as Jalen Hulu Has Live Sports to great comedic effect. He even has his fresh moniker branded on a Hulu credit card, which needs an extra bit of card length to fit the full name.
Of course, the commercial is simply meant to advertise the idea that Hulu carries plans that allows consumers to watch live sports games through the service. Nonetheless, it seems that Jalen Hurts now has a meme-worthy alternative identity in the eyes of fans.
Hurts is popping up in other commercials
Beyond his new Hulu-styled moniker, Jalen Hurts has made at least one other major appearance in a commercial. Earlier in 2023, the quarterback starred in musician Teyana Taylor's cinematic commercial for her collaboration with Jordan on a special pair of sneakers. In the ad, Hurts portrays a Harlem mailman who convinces a homebound Taylor to come out of her shell in a "Cinderella"-style romance. The commercial, titled "A Love Letter to Harlem," arguably toes the line between ad spot and short film, giving Hurts a brief opportunity to flex his acting skills.
Fans aren't finished with seeing Hurts appear in various commercials yet, either. Bloomberg reported that he recently signed a contract with A Shoc Beverages that will lead to him appearing in ads for the Accelerator energy drink brand. This partnership hasn't seen the debut of any commercials as of the time of this article's publishing, but fans should generally expect Hurts to pop up on yet another commercial break before too long.
With his level of star power and his increasing experience as an actor, it seems that Hurts is bound to make more appearances in various commercials. Who knows — perhaps he might pop up in a full-fledged TV show down the line.