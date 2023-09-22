Jalen Hurts' Hulu Commercial & His Strange New Name Explained

Jalen Hurts may be best known as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the NFL star has yet another role now: one of the faces of Hulu's new ad campaign. Indeed, the streaming service recently debuted a new commercial featuring the popular sports player, and the spot shows Hurts getting a strange new name that doubles as an important message to viewers.

In the ad, Hurts inspects the back of his team jersey, only to discover that his last name "HURTS" is actually a shortening of "HULU HAS LIVE SPORTS." From there, the quarterback begins a new chapter of his life as Jalen Hulu Has Live Sports to great comedic effect. He even has his fresh moniker branded on a Hulu credit card, which needs an extra bit of card length to fit the full name.

Of course, the commercial is simply meant to advertise the idea that Hulu carries plans that allows consumers to watch live sports games through the service. Nonetheless, it seems that Jalen Hurts now has a meme-worthy alternative identity in the eyes of fans.