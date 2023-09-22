Harry Potter Theory Turns J.K. Rowling Into A Real-Life Voldemort

Many people have their takes on Joanne Kathleen Rowling — the author of the "Harry Potter" novels — and that includes legendary horror novelist Stephen King. (This is before they got in a Twitter spat over some of Rowling's beliefs and she blocked him, but more on those specific beliefs in a bit.) That said, the quote a lot of people attribute to King regarding Rowling is... probably incorrect, but let's discuss it anyway.

In many places online, including this Reddit thread, fans claim — whether it's accurate or not — that King once said, "J.K. Rowling created seven Horcruxes. She put a part of her soul in every book and now her books will live forever." If you're familiar with "Harry Potter" lore, this probably raised a couple of red flags for you; namely, that Horcruxes are made through murder, which means that Rowling would have had to kill several people in cold blood to create seven books. Other Redditors on the thread noticed this, with u/kayleighswift asking, "But who did she kill to split her soul?!" u/celest3alove clapped back right away with characters Rowling "killed" within the story: "Harry's parents, Dumbledore, Sirius, Lupin and Tonks, Fred. Just to name seven." Obviously, nobody is accusing Rowling of literal homicide, but this seemingly sweet quote is definitely disturbing if you think about it even a little bit ... and basically turns her into a real-life Voldemort.