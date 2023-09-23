Doctor Strange Concept Art Reveals Charlize Theron's Alternate Clea Look
"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward considerably, primarily with the introductions of Clea (Charlize Theron) and the concept of incursions. Although we have yet to see the sorceress again, she'll likely be a prominent character as the multiverse-ending events become more frequent. However, despite Theron owning the role in her little screen time, the concept art of the "Doctor Strange" sequel reveals ideas to give Clea a completely different look, with potentially another actress in mind for the role.
The concept art, posted to Twitter by user @DrStrangeUpdates, comes from the book "Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Art of the Movie." In it, fans can see the many designs the production team went through for Clea's introduction to the MCU. The first few resemble Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), giving Clea a purple version of Wanda's look in the "Doctor Strange" sequel, even featuring a similar headpiece. Other designs feature even more headwear, fully or partially covering Clea's face with a thin cloth. Although there are plenty of differences among the images, it seems that Marvel Studios always planned to give Clea an almost-regal look, potentially alluding to her queen-like rule over the Dark Dimension.
Interestingly, none of the concepts look like Theron, who Marvel eventually signed on to bring Clea to life, making it likely these designs were from before they had an actress in mind. One concept even features a darker-skinned model with silver dreadlocks, showing that Marvel could have looked at a wide array of actors for the role.
Charlize Theron is happy to bring Clea to the MCU
Despite only appearing in the "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" mid-credits scene, Charlize Theron seems well-suited for the role, and she couldn't be happier to be a part of the on-screen comic book universe.
"It was such a nice surprise," Theron told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. "They reached out, and it all kind of happened pretty fast. I felt so invited into the creative process of what this can be, so all of that was really exciting. Plus, I really like this universe. I really think there's something really grounded, and there's great gravitas in the story and this narrative. So, I'm interested in being part of the players and playing in that world."
Marvel fans will undoubtedly feel a similar sentiment toward Theron being in the MCU, especially after years of fan-casting the actress in different roles. Playing a part like Clea, whose comic book and seemingly MCU origins tie her to the multiversal-ending events called incursions, means that Theron will likely be integral to the MCU's grand story she admires so much. With everything building toward "Avengers: Secret Wars," whose comic book counterpart focused on incursions, fans can surely expect more Clea in the MCU's future. Hopefully, wherever she pops up, Marvel Studios revisits some of the "Multiverse of Madness" concept arts, bringing another incredible Clea costume to life.