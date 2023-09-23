Doctor Strange Concept Art Reveals Charlize Theron's Alternate Clea Look

"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward considerably, primarily with the introductions of Clea (Charlize Theron) and the concept of incursions. Although we have yet to see the sorceress again, she'll likely be a prominent character as the multiverse-ending events become more frequent. However, despite Theron owning the role in her little screen time, the concept art of the "Doctor Strange" sequel reveals ideas to give Clea a completely different look, with potentially another actress in mind for the role.

The concept art, posted to Twitter by user @DrStrangeUpdates, comes from the book "Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Art of the Movie." In it, fans can see the many designs the production team went through for Clea's introduction to the MCU. The first few resemble Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), giving Clea a purple version of Wanda's look in the "Doctor Strange" sequel, even featuring a similar headpiece. Other designs feature even more headwear, fully or partially covering Clea's face with a thin cloth. Although there are plenty of differences among the images, it seems that Marvel Studios always planned to give Clea an almost-regal look, potentially alluding to her queen-like rule over the Dark Dimension.

Interestingly, none of the concepts look like Theron, who Marvel eventually signed on to bring Clea to life, making it likely these designs were from before they had an actress in mind. One concept even features a darker-skinned model with silver dreadlocks, showing that Marvel could have looked at a wide array of actors for the role.