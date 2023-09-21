Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Has One Major Issue With Strange New Worlds Reviews

During the streaming age, the "Star Trek" franchise has grown in the form of numerous new television shows. The likes of "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have been joined by such titles as "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Prodigy." Alongside these new programs is "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which puts the spotlight on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew as they traverse the stars, seeking out new life forms and locales. "Star Trek" icon Jonathan Frakes — better known to fans as William T. Riker — has spoken on the show, and he's not the happiest about its reviews.

"Strange New Worlds" has received largely positive assessments from fans and critics since its 2022 debut, but there's an element of that praise that doesn't sit right with Frakes. He told Star Trek Explorer, "Fans and the critics took the same opportunity to say, "This is the 'Star Trek' we've been waiting for." Either written or unwritten was, "Not 'Discovery' and not 'Picard,'" if you recall. There was a congratulations and a slap in the same swing." It's this indirect putdown of other "Star Trek" efforts that has stuck with Frakes since "Strange New Worlds" arrived on the TV scene.

Evidently, Frakes doesn't like seeing "Star Trek" productions pit against one another, and it's not hard to figure out why. He's one of the most dedicated "Star Trek" talents out there.