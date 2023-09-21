Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Has One Major Issue With Strange New Worlds Reviews
During the streaming age, the "Star Trek" franchise has grown in the form of numerous new television shows. The likes of "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have been joined by such titles as "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Prodigy." Alongside these new programs is "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which puts the spotlight on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew as they traverse the stars, seeking out new life forms and locales. "Star Trek" icon Jonathan Frakes — better known to fans as William T. Riker — has spoken on the show, and he's not the happiest about its reviews.
"Strange New Worlds" has received largely positive assessments from fans and critics since its 2022 debut, but there's an element of that praise that doesn't sit right with Frakes. He told Star Trek Explorer, "Fans and the critics took the same opportunity to say, "This is the 'Star Trek' we've been waiting for." Either written or unwritten was, "Not 'Discovery' and not 'Picard,'" if you recall. There was a congratulations and a slap in the same swing." It's this indirect putdown of other "Star Trek" efforts that has stuck with Frakes since "Strange New Worlds" arrived on the TV scene.
Evidently, Frakes doesn't like seeing "Star Trek" productions pit against one another, and it's not hard to figure out why. He's one of the most dedicated "Star Trek" talents out there.
Frakes' love for the Star Trek franchise as a whole dates back decades
There are few "Star Trek" actors who can claim to have a franchise pedigree that rivals that of Jonathan Frakes. He made his "Star Trek" debut in the late 1980s on the widely-adored series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," following that up with appearances on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "Star Trek: Enterprise" after "The Next Generation" wrapped up in 1994. Frakes also brought William Riker to the movies for "Star Trek Generations," "Star Trek: First Contact," "Star Trek: Insurrection," and "Star Trek: Nemesis." "First Contact" and "Insurrection" were even directed by Frakes.
In the modern era, Frakes has continued to lend his talents to the "Star Trek" saga, bringing Riker to a whole new generation of fans and sharpening his directorial skills. He has so far contributed to streaming favorites "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." That's an immensely impressive résumé no matter how you look at it, and it stands to reason that Frakes will continue to play in the "Star Trek" sandbox as it explores new entertainment frontiers.
To call Jonathan Frakes a steward of the "Star Trek" brand is an incredible understatement. He's stood at the forefront of it for decades, and if his remarks on the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" reviews are of any indication, he wants to see it thrive in its entirety.