The Creator: Star Wars Director Gareth Edwards' New Film Sets Twitter On Fire
Hollywood is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently striking to keep their respective industries viable for future generations so that people can continue earning middle-class livings. At the center of both strikes is the studios' desire to replace actual artists with AI, with many writers and actors being unhappy they have to continue working on corporate-driven projects based on pre-existing intellectual property rather than something they're actually passionate about. There's never been a better time for a big-budget sci-fi epic centered on artificial intelligence to come out, and "The Creator" may just be the movie the industry needs right now.
The movie follows Joshua (John David Washington), a man caught amid a war between humans and AI. A mysterious weapon threatens to turn the tide of the war, and Joshua is startled to discover the weapon is a young child, Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). "The Creator" deals with prescient themes in an action flick packaging, and many critics have already seen the film and can't stop raving about it. For example, Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show is already comparing it to some of the best sci-fi films of all time, "Gareth Edwards doesn't miss with The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It's easily among the best films of the year."
From the breathtaking performances to the stunning cinematography, it seems like it was well worth the wait to see Gareth Edwards' follow-up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
The Creator proves why Hollywood should still invest in original sci-fi
A lot of science fiction that comes out these days is related to franchises. "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe all have sci-fi elements, but they're wrapped up in mega-blockbuster series. It's rare to get an original sci-fi project on this scale these days, and based on what people on X, formerly known as Twitter, are saying, movies like "The Creator" are still worth making in this environment.
Courtney Howard couldn't say enough good things about the film, "Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical." The visuals are enough to pull viewers in while the characters are fully developed to get them emotionally invested; as stated by Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast, "#TheCreator is a MESMERIZING and MASSIVE leap into a gorgeous new world. Gareth Edwards returns with a tactile and timely take on A.I. that grounds itself in STUNNING visuals and superb performances by John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles."
Even when there are criticisms, like from Germain Lussier, they're minor quibbles, "My main problem is it didn't make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just.*" Ultimately, it sounds like "The Creator" excels where many other great sci-fi stories do. It takes timely themes, i.e., humanity's usage of AI, and extrapolates them into a compelling story set in the future that has much to say about today. For a chance at Hollywood making more films like this, "The Creator" has to do well, so make sure you see it in theaters when it comes out on September 29.