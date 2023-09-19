The Creator: Star Wars Director Gareth Edwards' New Film Sets Twitter On Fire

Hollywood is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently striking to keep their respective industries viable for future generations so that people can continue earning middle-class livings. At the center of both strikes is the studios' desire to replace actual artists with AI, with many writers and actors being unhappy they have to continue working on corporate-driven projects based on pre-existing intellectual property rather than something they're actually passionate about. There's never been a better time for a big-budget sci-fi epic centered on artificial intelligence to come out, and "The Creator" may just be the movie the industry needs right now.

The movie follows Joshua (John David Washington), a man caught amid a war between humans and AI. A mysterious weapon threatens to turn the tide of the war, and Joshua is startled to discover the weapon is a young child, Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). "The Creator" deals with prescient themes in an action flick packaging, and many critics have already seen the film and can't stop raving about it. For example, Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show is already comparing it to some of the best sci-fi films of all time, "Gareth Edwards doesn't miss with The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It's easily among the best films of the year."

From the breathtaking performances to the stunning cinematography, it seems like it was well worth the wait to see Gareth Edwards' follow-up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."