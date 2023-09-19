NCIS: Sydney: When Is The 2023 Premiere Date?

The "NCIS" franchise continues to expand with its latest addition, "NCIS: Sydney," which will see a new team of agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services take the fight against naval crimes to Australia. It will be fascinating for viewers to experience the first series set to take place outside of the U.S., and now, fans finally have an idea of when they can report for their first case.

"NCIS" fans were very excited to hear about the series when it was first announced in September 2022, and many of them probably weren't expecting the reveal that the show was getting a surprise fall 2023 release. Not long after that, "NCIS: Sydney" was confirmed as the only new show from CBS on the network's 2023-2024 schedule. Fans can catch the first episode of the international spinoff on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10 p.m. on CBS. Follow-up entries will be released weekly on the same day and time slot.

The spinoff was created and executive produced by Morgan O'Neill and stars Todd Lassance, Olivia Swann, Tuuli Narkle, and Sean Agar. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach is very excited for fans to see what these talented individuals have put together, saying in a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

There is no denying people are looking forward to "NCIS: Sydney," but some might be surprised to see how certain fans feel about the incoming spinoff.