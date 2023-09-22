The Lord Of The Rings: Which Movie Divided Audiences And Critics The Most?

Premiering in 2001, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" served as the first installment in the trilogy and — for those unfamiliar with J. R. R. Tolkien's books — the gateway into his fantastical world of hobbits, dwarves, elves, wizards, and dragons. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the critical and audience reaction to the film is both positive and closely aligned, with only a 4-percentage-point difference between the 91% critics rating and the 95% audience score. The film was also celebrated by the industry, garnering 13 Oscar nominations, with wins in the categories recognizing cinematography, makeup, original score, and visual effects.

"The Two Towers," which debuted the following year, was even more congruent, with both Rotten Tomatoes audience and critics scores coming out to 95%. This film was less successful on the awards circuit, however, earning only six Oscar nods and two wins.

It wasn't until "The Return of the King" was released in 2003 that audiences and critics found themselves split on their perceptions of the film. And surprisingly, critics embrace the final chapter in the trilogy more than fans do. Rotten Tomatoes shows an 8-percentage-point discrepancy between the 94% score given by critics and the 86% audience rating. This disparity proved even more confusing during the Oscars, where the film swept the ceremony, receiving 11 nominations (including best picture, best director, and best adapted screenplay) and taking home trophies in each of the categories it was nominated in.