The Power Rangers Vs Cookie Monster Fan Video Is The Goriest Thing You'll See Today

This article contains descriptions of extreme violence

To find yourself between Cookie Monster and his favorite sugary treat is to court death itself. Well, maybe not on PBS' "Sesame Street," where the fuzzy little guy is cuddlier than the average monster, but it's the premise of an online fan video making waves on TikTok. Created by Racka Racka (a YouTube channel with a disturbing number of violent Cookie Monster videos) and shared most recently by morningcoffeecomedy, the — significantly shortened — clip shows two poor souls who thought bringing cookies to their picnic in the park was a good idea.

The moment one of them breaks open their Subway baggie, Cookie Monster barrels into the frame and tackles the unsuspecting pair. His fists fly as he attempts to wrestle the cookies away from them. Suddenly, the Green, Red, and Pink Power Rangers show up to serve and protect. Green proclaims, "I'll send your a** back to Sesame Street!" with more confidence than maybe his skills deserve because, almost immediately, Cookie Monster literally tears the Power Rangers apart.

Cookie Monster breaks Red's leg, then rips the ranger's head off with his bare hands. He gets his little blue grippers on Pink's arm, which detaches with a sickening squelch. Green watches in horror as the Cookie Monster bludgeons Pink with his own detached limb. But the last ranger standing does not escape punishment. Cookie Monster clobbers him with such force that Green's ranger mask flies into the sky. Green tries to teleport back to base, but Cookie Monster wants to try out his Bane impression, and the clip ends with Green's back connecting with Cookie Monster's knee. The knee wins.