Dimension 20's Shirtgate: The DnD 'Wardrobe Scandal' That Made Fans See Red

"Dungeons & Dragons" has seen its fair share of controversies over the years, including recent licensing drama that could've impacted "Honor Among Thieves," but "Dimension 20's" clothing-based "scandal," aptly titled "Shirtgate," may put them all to shame.

It all started on October 17, 2018, when "Dimension 20" Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan wore a seemingly innocent red and blue striped shirt on Episode 5 of their "Fantasy High" series. He wore it again in Episode 14, and, not even a year later, the button-up shirt made yet another appearance in "Escape from the Bloodkeep." Over the next few years, Mulligan would become a repeat offender, wearing the same red and blue shirt across multiple CollegeHumor productions, and fans started to take notice. It wasn't long before "Dimension 20" had an entire scandal on their hands, with many fans questioning if the beloved DM had any other clothes.

Things really started to heat up for Mulligan when d20closet, an Instagram account that posts the fashion worn by the cast of "Dimension 20," exposed him and his shirt, revealing he's worn it at least once in every campaign. While seemingly innocent, Shirtgate was in full swing before you knew it, with fans chronicling Mulligan's constant fashion faux pas. Twitter user @starmeIo compiled video evidence against the DM, while d20closet returned with a second post, revealing Mulligan wore the shirt yet again on his own Instagram. This proved to be the breaking point for the on-screen star, as "Dimension 20" acknowledged the claims, commenting on d20closet's post and commending them for their find, while Mulligan also replied to the damning evidence, writing, "I'm ruined."