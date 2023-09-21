Dimension 20's Shirtgate: The DnD 'Wardrobe Scandal' That Made Fans See Red
"Dungeons & Dragons" has seen its fair share of controversies over the years, including recent licensing drama that could've impacted "Honor Among Thieves," but "Dimension 20's" clothing-based "scandal," aptly titled "Shirtgate," may put them all to shame.
It all started on October 17, 2018, when "Dimension 20" Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan wore a seemingly innocent red and blue striped shirt on Episode 5 of their "Fantasy High" series. He wore it again in Episode 14, and, not even a year later, the button-up shirt made yet another appearance in "Escape from the Bloodkeep." Over the next few years, Mulligan would become a repeat offender, wearing the same red and blue shirt across multiple CollegeHumor productions, and fans started to take notice. It wasn't long before "Dimension 20" had an entire scandal on their hands, with many fans questioning if the beloved DM had any other clothes.
Things really started to heat up for Mulligan when d20closet, an Instagram account that posts the fashion worn by the cast of "Dimension 20," exposed him and his shirt, revealing he's worn it at least once in every campaign. While seemingly innocent, Shirtgate was in full swing before you knew it, with fans chronicling Mulligan's constant fashion faux pas. Twitter user @starmeIo compiled video evidence against the DM, while d20closet returned with a second post, revealing Mulligan wore the shirt yet again on his own Instagram. This proved to be the breaking point for the on-screen star, as "Dimension 20" acknowledged the claims, commenting on d20closet's post and commending them for their find, while Mulligan also replied to the damning evidence, writing, "I'm ruined."
Mulligan admits defeat in light of Shirtgate evidence
Brennan Lee Mulligan has racked up hundreds, if not thousands, of on-screen hours with "Dimension 20" and other CollegeHumor productions, so, understandably, repeating outfits is bound to happen. Unfortunately for the Dungeon Master, no one, not even Mulligan himself, could refute the evidence fans brought to light during Shirtgate, proving he was a serial outfit repeater. So, with his head held high, Mulligan admitted defeat — but he wasn't going out quietly.
Following the Shirtgate scandal, Mulligan appeared on an episode of "Dimension 20" wearing a black hoodie before taking it off to reveal the return of his infamous red shirt. To many fans' surprise, Mulligan initially feigned innocence, claiming, "I didn't know there was such a kerfuffle over my shirt," attempting to misdirect audiences regarding the scandal despite his previous admission. After an understandable reaction from the "Dimension 20" cast, Mulligan decided to change his shirt, removing the red-and-blue button-up to reveal a white undershirt reading, "Bethany won Shirtgate," admitting defeat to one of the fans behind the d20closet Instagram account.
Shirtgate left its mark on the community, cementing the red shirt within the legacy of "Dimension 20." Thankfully, despite his initial hesitance, Mulligan elected to take the high road, allowing him, the fans, and "Dimension 20" to move past the red-shirt scandal. But despite acknowledging Shirtgate, Mulligan occasionally wears the red shirt to this day.