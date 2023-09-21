Virgin River: Who Plays Muriel?
The well-received Netflix series "Virgin River," based on the novels by Robyn Carr, is known for its romance and drama, and someone who seems to find herself wrapped in both more often than not is arguably Muriel Saint Claire. The intriguing character was first introduced in Season 1, Episode 6 ("Let's Mingle"). After watching her in over 40 episodes, some fans might wonder which actor plays the recurring role on the show.
It's no secret that Muriel has had ups and downs during her time in Virgin River. Between the rivalry with Annette O'Toole's Hope McCrea, the loss of her house in the wildfire, and her budding relationship with Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé), many viewers would probably agree there's rarely a dull moment when the former actor turned office manager and sewing circle attendee enters the frame. The person responsible for bringing this added element of entertainment to the mix is Teryl Rothery, who folks have most likely seen before, especially considering her extensive work history. Besides "Virgin River," the actor has attained many credits during her career, including appearances on episodes of big-name shows, a slew of TV movies, and several animated projects. Rothery's other notable standouts are such titles as "Stargate SG-1," "Cedar Cove," and "The Good Doctor."
While her resume is impressive, there's no denying that portraying Muriel on "Virgin River" is a contender for Rothery's highlight reel, and some might be surprised to find out what she thinks about the show and playing her character.
Terry Rothery has a lot in common with her Virgin River counterpart
No matter the setting or level of experience with the players involved, it's always great when an actor can connect with a character. When that happens, it really shows in the performance. Regarding Teryl Rothery's relationship with Muriel Saint Claire, the "Virgin River" actress isn't afraid to admit that she has more in common with her on-screen counterpart than most fans probably expected. "I'm very similar to Muriel as far as energy goes," the actor said in an interview with Chiffon Daily Magazine. "Well, and of course, the obvious that I'm an actress on the other side of 40. And we both have a vulnerability inside of us. I allow mine to be seen, whereas Muriel keeps it hidden behind that fabulous flirtatious side of her. She makes me laugh. I adore playing her."
The role of Muriel seems to have been a wonderful experience for Rothery. While playing the part may have been rewarding by itself, according to the actor, nothing compares to working with the people on the series. "We all like to have fun," Rothery said. "There is much laughter and fabulous work on this show. In front of and behind the camera. We have endearing characters, stunning locations, action, love, romance, comedy, sadness and loss ... the list goes on and on."
While it's clear Muriel's tenure on the series may not have always been ideal, it's very evident that Teryl Rothery has most certainly enjoyed her stay at Virgin River.