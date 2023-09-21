Virgin River: Who Plays Muriel?

The well-received Netflix series "Virgin River," based on the novels by Robyn Carr, is known for its romance and drama, and someone who seems to find herself wrapped in both more often than not is arguably Muriel Saint Claire. The intriguing character was first introduced in Season 1, Episode 6 ("Let's Mingle"). After watching her in over 40 episodes, some fans might wonder which actor plays the recurring role on the show.

It's no secret that Muriel has had ups and downs during her time in Virgin River. Between the rivalry with Annette O'Toole's Hope McCrea, the loss of her house in the wildfire, and her budding relationship with Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé), many viewers would probably agree there's rarely a dull moment when the former actor turned office manager and sewing circle attendee enters the frame. The person responsible for bringing this added element of entertainment to the mix is Teryl Rothery, who folks have most likely seen before, especially considering her extensive work history. Besides "Virgin River," the actor has attained many credits during her career, including appearances on episodes of big-name shows, a slew of TV movies, and several animated projects. Rothery's other notable standouts are such titles as "Stargate SG-1," "Cedar Cove," and "The Good Doctor."

While her resume is impressive, there's no denying that portraying Muriel on "Virgin River" is a contender for Rothery's highlight reel, and some might be surprised to find out what she thinks about the show and playing her character.