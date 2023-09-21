'Your Lightsaber Is Red' - The Obscure Star Wars Story That Made A Sith The Hero

Part of what's always made "Star Wars" so fun is the depth and diversity of its universe. There are the core stories that focus on the Skywalkers, but there are also tons of shows, novels, comics, and video games set in far-off corners of the galaxy. Tales of fierce bounty hunters or clone trooper battalions; the birth of a rebel spy network; the ancient Sith empire. All these and more have been explored over the years, both in canon and in the less rigid Legends timeline.

The animated anthology series "Star Wars: Visions" takes this sense of exploration to the extreme, with every single episode showing a completely independent story in a wholly unique visual style. Every installment exists in its own canon, allowing the creators to get truly wild with the kinds of stories they can tell. And of all the "Visions" episodes, none have been more universally celebrated than the Season 1 opener, "The Duel."

Set on the Outer Rim world of Genbara, "The Duel" follows a Force user known only as the Ronin. When the small town he's visiting is attacked by bandits, he steps up to defend the people, ultimately crossing lightsaber blades with the gang's leader — a Sith Lord. The twist is that the Ronin also reveals a red saber, marking himself as a former Sith warrior as well. Both the short and the accompanying book "Ronin: A Visions Novel" explore the idea of a heroic Sith, shifting the cosmic balance of "Star Wars" in fascinating ways in order to do so.