Modern Family Failed Haley's Story - Here's Whose Ending She Should Have Gotten

"Modern Family" fashionista Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) is perhaps the wildest of the many off-the-wall children to decorate the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado family tree. Though she has a good heart, her party-hearty influencer lifestyle often gets between her and her desire for respect and maturity. She doesn't want to be seen as the Dunphy family screw-up, especially when compared to high-achieving sister Alex (Ariel Winter).

Which makes the ending the show chose to give her — putting her back with her rebellious-but-now-tamed boyfriend from her teen years, Dylan (Reid Ewing), a shotgun wedding, and twins — is a disservice to both Haley and girls like her, who manage to carve out fine lives for themselves that don't involve minivans.

The show did a much better job with Alex, who grows socially as she attends college, then finally leaves the nest to live in Switzerland as a research assistant. The part about her dating Haley's ex after years of dwelling in her more popular sister's shadow... well, the less said about that, the better. But it's still a much better ending than what the show saddled Haley with.

Anchored down with twins, living in her uncles' house, building a future on the crumbs that her family has moved on from — it feels as if she's living on scraps instead of thriving. The viewer knows it's supposed to feel like an echo of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire's (Julie Bowen) happy beginnings, but it just feels like they caged Haley instead of freeing her from her self-doubt.