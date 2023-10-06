Dicks: The Musical Review: Goes Right Up To The Line And Crosses It

If "Dicks: The Musical" had ended about 10 or 15 minutes earlier than it did, I might unambiguously love it. The "Parent Trap" story is more or less resolved in a typically outrageous fashion before the film's final stretch, and what transpires after that I can only describe as going too far. A heavy dose of irony and satirical purpose can make any awful subject funny, and "Dicks: The Musical" never lets up on the irony, but whatever purpose there is for the ending of the film is drowned out by the sheer "WHY?" of it all.

I get it — there's a long history of extreme transgression in queer art, and when so many taboos have already been pushed and demolished over the years, finding something that can still inspire such a reaction is a kind of art in and of itself. In the ultimate resolution to their ultra-raunchy musical, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson have figured out a way to offend literally everyone — of every sexual or political persuasion — which is impressive but also kind of terrifying. One can only imagine the depths of Discourse that will occur when clips appear online.

If you can shut off the part of your brain questioning whether the jokes being made are "good for the gays" or not, you might still find yourself singing along with the final musical number (lyrics and a bouncing ball appear on screen, which is as much as an invitation as it is a dare). So congratulations to Larry Charles, Jackson, and Sharp: They've made the exact film they were aiming to make. Some people will love it, others will hate it, but it is what it is.

"Dicks: The Musical" opens in limited release on October 6 and enters wide release on October 20.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn't exist.

