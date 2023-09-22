The Continental: What Song Plays During The Opening Credits Of The John Wick Series?

If there's one thing every "John Wick" movie has, with its world of assassins, markers, and coins worth more than their weight in gold, it's style, something that also extends to the franchise's TV spin-off, "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." But beyond looking the part, each entry in the bullet-riddled franchise has to sound the part too, from its score to its trailers (the song in the final trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4," Nas' "Got Ur Self a Gun," is a highlight). "The Continental" achieves this thanks to its gorgeous kaleidoscopic intro.

The flurry of silhouettes and shootouts in the opening credits of "The Continental" is accompanied by a pitch-perfect tune to ease in the audience. But what is this classic earworm that's hitting all the right notes for Winston's (Colin Woodell) impending effort to take over the iconic hotel? It's "Hard Times" by Baby Huey, an artist whom many feel needs to be remembered far more than he already is.