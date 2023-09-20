Star Trek's Brent Spiner Disagrees With Many Fans About Data's Nemesis Death

The death of Brent Spiner's Data in "Star Trek: Nemesis" has long been a contentious plot point for fans of the "Next Generation" branch of the sprawling franchise's family. The all-too-human android ultimately sacrifices himself to save his captain, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart), and the rest of his crew, and he dies by immolation in a spacecraft explosion. It was an ending that ultimately divided "Star Trek" fans, as some felt it was a fate that obliterated Data's character arc and was absurdly martyrish. Yet others accepted it as an inevitability, as Spiner, unlike Data, has been forced to age as all mortals do, a definite concern when he was playing the character.

That hasn't meant the end of Spiner's attachment to the "Star Trek" world, however. He's played multiple relatives and clones of Data since his character's untimely demise in other "Star Trek" productions, including the evil Lore and Adam Soong, Data's creator. Some fans cried foul when the show finally brought back Data for good in "Star Trek: Picard." With his intelligence placed in an aged body resembling Soong's, this new version of the character combines the memories and intellect of both Lore and Data. The end result has been a Data who can feel emotions and use slang comfortably.

In the wake of the final season of "Star Trek: Picard," Brent Spiner spoke out about Data's original fate. "You know, I was perfectly happy with the ending of 'Nemesis,' even though I know that a lot of fans weren't," Spiner admitted to The New York Times in February. Spiner even posited that Data's resurrection redeems the character's death for those who hated it.