The One Piece Hoax That Nearly Broke The Entire Fandom - With A 4-Letter Word

What turned out to be a fan-made panel of Blackbeard Pirates captain Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard saying a single word at one point had numerous "One Piece" fans up in arms based on its catastrophic implications.

The fake image was widely circulated online through a TikTok by user wbsolos. Since it was posted on January 16, 2023, it's amassed more than 30,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. In it, Blackbeard promises to show an unseen third party his newest power before breaking into his signature laugh. Then, a subsequent speech bubble simply reads "room." The TikTok video added text claiming that this would happen in Chapter 1072 of the "One Piece" manga, which would release roughly one week later at the time of its posting.

On the "One Piece" timeline, readers learn during the Marineford Arc that Blackbeard can steal Devil Fruit powers and uniquely possess multiple abilities at once. Specifically, during the Summit War of Marineford, Blackbeard kills Whitebeard and steals his Tremor-Tremor Fruit powers. "Room," meanwhile, is fan favorite Trafalgar D. Law's catchphrase when he activates his signature ability, which allows him to swap physical objects within a designated sphere of influence. If Blackbeard were to canonically use Law's catchphrase, it would signify Law's death and a massive power spike for Blackbeard, hence "One Piece" fans reacting so strongly.